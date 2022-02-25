Turner Grain judgment thrown out

The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday overturned a Lonoke County jury's decision in 2020 to award some $12 million in punitive and compensatory damages to a group of farmers embroiled in the collapse of Turner Grain Merchandising Inc.

The Supreme Court said evidence and testimony during the 17-day trial didn't support the jury's verdict against KBX Inc., owner Steven Michael Keith Sr. and two KBX employees on allegations of deceit, constructive fraud, conspiracy, unjust enrichment and conversion.

"The record shows that KBX purchased the rice from TGI [Turner Grain] for $5,954,198.57 but that TGI failed to pay the farmers," the court said. "Ultimately, KBX's payments to TGI for the farmers' rice did not reach the hands of the farmers."

The Supreme Court also set aside a decision by Circuit Judge Sandy Huckabee, who presided over the trial, to award $526,818 in attorneys' fees to the farmers and their lawyers. Huckabee was ordered by the court to review the fees.

Turner Grain, based in Brinkley, was forced to close its doors in August 2014 when federal regulators found no grain in bins certified as being full. It filed for federal bankruptcy protection about two months later, ultimately listing about $14 million in assets and $47 million in debts, mostly to farmers.

With the Turner entities broke and embroiled in bankruptcy proceedings, the Lonoke County farmers sued KBX Inc., a Little Rock grain dealer, contending that KBX was an agent for Turner and was the ultimate buyer of more than 833,000 bushels of rice.

KBX said at trial it had paid Turner Grain for all the grain KBX had purchased from it, including some $28 million in Turner's final weeks of operations. While KBX officials agreed at trial that the Lonoke County farmers were never paid for the grain, the responsibility to pay was Turner's.

"Very happy for my client KBX and its employees," Scott Poynter, a Little Rock attorney for KBX, said by email Thursday. "With this unanimous decision from the Arkansas Supreme Court dismissing all claims against them, it is the total vindication they each deserved."

Kendel Grooms, an attorney for the farmers, couldn't be reached for comment.

The Supreme Court said farmers' own testimony showed that they dealt with Turner Grain and its employees, not with KBX and its officials and employees.

The Lonoke County jury had awarded the farmers $5.9 million in compensatory damages, placing most of that responsibility on the estate of Jason Coleman, a Turner Grain co-founder who died in 2019, and on several Turner Grain entities that were never registered with the secretary of state's office to do business in Arkansas. The jury directed compensatory damages at $2.3 million to be paid to Zero Grade Farms; $691,478 to Gary Hardke Farms; $1.6 million to K&K Farm Service Inc. and $1.3 million to Edward Schafer & Sons Farms.

The jury set punitive damages at $6 million, at those same amounts for each farm, to be paid equally by the Coleman estate and the Turner groups. It then levied $30,000 in punitive damages to each farming entity against Steven Keith Sr.

The jury cleared Dale Bartlett of Marvell, the other co-founder of Turner Grain Merchandising, and Christopher Taylor, a Turner employee, of wrongdoing. It also found no liability on the part of Gavilon Inc., a Nebraska company that did a lot of corn transactions with Turner Grain.

The Supreme Court ruling Thursday said Turner Grain "established a business practice of quoting rice prices that were well above the market value in order to procure business" and engaged "in the practice of offering its customers above-market prices and then would use the profits from its corn and freight contracts to cover the losses from its rice transactions."

A certified public accountant, who was one of 33 witnesses at trial, testified that Turner had annual revenue in the hundreds of millions of dollars but was undercapitalized and kept bad records.

Turner Grain reported sales of $223.8 million in 2012, $277.9 million in 2013, and $235.3 million in 2014 until the time of its closing and the closing of its related companies.

For the claim of deceit, the Supreme Court said, "Here, the farmers have failed to prove the first element of deceit that KBX or the KBX Individuals have made a false representation of a material fact. In their own testimony, the farmers revealed that they had no contact with the KBX Individuals prior to entering into their Farmers Grain Contracts."

The court said Gary Hardke testified that he had "no phone calls, no meetings, no emails, no texts, no contact whatsoever" with KBX and that another farmer who sued testified no having no contact with KBX "other than crossing paths potentially at conferences."

The Supreme Court cited similar testimony in rejecting the jury's findings on other counts. It dismissed KBX claims that it had been defamed during the course of the lawsuit.

The court ordered Huckabee, the presiding judge, to reconsider the attorneys' fees.

While Huckabee was correct in finding KBX guilty of contempt for destroying cell-phone data during the course of the lawsuit and that Huckabee could penalize the company, the Supreme Court said the award of $526,818 in attorneys' fees didn't properly reflect actual costs incurred by the plaintiffs' lawyers specifically because of the data's destruction.