UCA, UALR will drop mask mandates in classrooms next week

by Jaime Adame | Today at 5:16 p.m.
An illustration of two masks. (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

Face coverings will be optional in classrooms starting Monday at the University of Central Arkansas and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

The two public universities are the largest in the state to announce that masks will be optional, doing so after large public universities around the state began the spring with face-covering requirements in place.

The two schools made their announcements before today's update from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of new metrics to guide recommendations on mask wearing.

