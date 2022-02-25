Ukraine’s lessons

The Saudis. The Syrians. Who knows who else will learn the lessons of this latest European war?

Muammar Gadhafi learned the lesson, but much too late. He may have been facing the person who would shoot him dead before he realized it: Don't give up your chance to load up on weapons of mass destruction. Preferably nuclear ones. If Gadhafi had had a nuclear arsenal, what would his chances be today of still being among the quick?

North Korea's Kim family dynasty provides the other side of that lesson. You guarantee your existence with nuclear weapons. The rest of the world will give you tribute. Just maintain your arsenal.

That is the lesson that Vladimir Putin has taught the world.

In 1991, Ukraine voted for independence, with more than 90 percent of its voters agreeing to split from the Soviet Union, which pretty much guaranteed the USSR would fall apart. Ukraine was the second most important state after Russia. (The fall of the USSR, Vladimir Putin has said, was the most tragic geopolitical event of the last century. One would have to believe that was worse than both world wars and the Holocaust to agree with him.)

But Ukraine, being part of the Soviet Union, had nuclear weapons. It held about a third of the USSR's nuclear weaponry, which made it the third largest holder of nuclear ICBMs in the world. In order to join the world on steady footing, and not be subject to all kinds of economic and other punishments, it decided to join the non-proliferation treaty as a non-nuclear state. It gave up its nukes for security assurances. The Budapest Memorandum, guaranteeing that security, was signed by the U.S., Britain and Ukraine.

And Russia.

Some argued at the time that there was a good case to be made that Ukraine should keep its nuclear weapons, because without them, one day Russia would cause trouble. They have been proven right after all these years.

NPR interviewed Mariana Budjeryn of Harvard University the other day about Ukraine's past nuclear arsenal, and whether the country should regret joining the good actors on the world stage, considering what is happening to them now:

"There certainly is a good measure of regret, and some of it is poorly informed," she said. "It would have cost Ukraine quite a bit, both economically and in terms of international political repercussions, to hold on to these arms. So it would not have been an easy decision. But in the public sphere these more simple narratives take hold. The narrative in Ukraine publicly is: We had the world's third largest nuclear arsenal, we gave it up for this signed piece of paper, and look what happened.

"And it really doesn't look good for the international non-proliferation regime. Because if you have a country that disarms and then becomes a target of such a threat and a victim of such a threat at the hands of a nuclear-armed country, it just sends a really wrong signal to other countries that might want to pursue nuclear weapons."

Exactly.

This lesson is being learned in Riyadh and Damascus, among many other places.

Some have asked publicly: Why start a war now? Why does Vlad the Impaler want Ukraine? Why risk the bloodshed, the sanctions, and, if his people can get around state media, a possible fall in approval ratings?

Russia's population is 144 million people. Ukraine has more than 44 million. If Russia were to engulf its former Soviet state, it would increase its population significantly.

Lest we forget, except for its nuclear arsenal and large oil reserves, Russia would be a minor player on the world stage today. It is no longer a superpower, and that apparently sticks in the craw of its little president. The economy of Russia, about $1.7 trillion a year in GDP, is about the size of South Korea's. And a little smaller than Italy's.

According to The World Atlas, Ukraine has a Top 10 world ranking for uranium reserves.

It has a Top 10 world ranking for manganese reserves.

It produces the seventh-highest amount of iron ore in the world.

Its corn production is sixth highest in the world. Its "black soil" is among the most fertile in the world. And nearly half of its corn is exported. Its markets for food include Japan, Iran, China, and the European Union.

Wheat production: ninth in the world. Potato production: fourth.

According to the Nuclear Energy Institute, Ukraine is a major producer of nuclear energy, ranking seventh in the world for the amount of energy produced that way. It's a Top 5 titanium producer. Not to mention all the human capital that comes with 44 million people.

So while Putin sends in his "peace-keeping" tanks, and bombs Kyiv, and talks about "denazifying" Ukraine, remember that it is a lot of sound and fury, signifying . . .

A whole lot.

And if the U.S. and Britain agreed to honor and protect Ukraine's sovereignty, then didn't, what does that portend for mainland China invading and taking over Taiwan?

Taiwan is another democracy, like Ukraine, and has a population of 24 million. The free Chinese are also the largest manufacturer of computer microchips in the world. And unlike Russia, Red China is a superpower, not just with nukes, but with an economy the size of the U.S.

Will the world stand by and allow authoritarian regimes to take over tens of million of people in prospering democracies?

If so, this could be a turning point for not just for America, but world history.