U.S. reports 4Q GDP expanded 7%

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. economy ended 2021 by expanding at a brisk 7% annual pace from October through December, the government reported Thursday in a slight upgrade from its earlier estimate as businesses stepped up their restocking of supplies.

For all of 2021, the nation's gross domestic product -- its total output of goods and services -- jumped by 5.7%, the fastest calendar-year growth since a 7.2% surge in 1984 in the aftermath of a recession.

So far this year, though, the outlook for the economy has dimmed considerably in the face of accelerating inflation, higher borrowing rates, anxious financial markets and Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

Snarled supply chains, with resulting shortages of parts and goods, are also disrupting businesses. And American households this year won't be receiving the government stimulus aid that they did last year -- money that helped drive brisk consumer spending in 2021.

The International Monetary Fund has estimated that the U.S. economy will slow to growth of 4% this year. But the economy could weaken further if the Federal Reserve's planned interest rate increases end up significantly slowing Americans' borrowing and spending.

The Fed's ultra-low rates have nurtured the rapid expansion that quickly followed the pandemic recession of 2020. But high inflation has forced the Fed to reverse course, with a succession of rates increases expected to begin next month.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine -- and its likely fallout on world energy markets -- also adds to the uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook.

The economy's growth in the final quarter of 2021 was driven by a 33.5% jump in business investment as companies worked to replenish their inventories. In fact, inventory restocking accounted for 70% of the fourth-quarter growth.

Also contributing to the upgraded estimate of growth in the October-December quarter were stronger business investment and state and local government spending, offset slightly by modestly weaker consumer spending.

For all of 2021, consumer spending surged 7.9%, the fastest such growth since 1946. But it slowed to an annual pace of 3.1% in the October-December quarter as an uptick in coronavirus cases, which has now faded, kept more Americans at home and away from restaurants, travel destinations and entertainment venues.

Fear of the virus can still affect consumer demand. Spending at restaurants fell in December and January, as the most recent spike in coronavirus cases kept diners at home. Air travel, hotel bookings and other in-person services also suffered.

The pandemic's grip on the economy appears to be loosening, but patterns of work, socializing and spending have been slow to readjust. Prices are rising at their fastest pace in four decades, and there are signs that inflation is creeping into a broader range of products and services.

Supply disruptions have caused shortages of computer chips, lumber and even garage doors that have held up production of items from cars to houses, while a lack of shipping containers has led to delays in almost anything transported from overseas. Some bottlenecks have let up in recent months, but logistics experts expect it to take months if not years for supply chains to run smoothly again.

Then there is the labor shortage. The pandemic pushed millions of people out of the workforce, and while many have returned, others have not. Whether and how people return to work will be crucial to the economy's path in coming months.

Some economists remain optimistic that the economy will normalize as the pandemic recedes, even if the process takes longer than initially expected. Others warn that the pandemic's effects could outlive the pandemic itself, potentially resulting in a smaller workforce and faster inflation.

Information for this article was contributed by Paul Wiseman of The Associated Press and by Ben Casselman of The New York Times.