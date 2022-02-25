Utility needs expansion to serve southeast Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- Springdale Water Utilities can't guarantee new development in the southeast quadrant of town will have sanitary sewer service without upgrades to the city's system, Heath Ward explained to the Water and Sewer Commission on Wednesday.

Ward, the water utility's executive director, said the utility might have to place a moratorium on new housing development without planned upgrades, for which construction will start this spring.

Housing developers wanting to ensure sewer service will be available when their projects need it have paid the water utility in advance. Developers reserve capacity on a first-come, first-served basis, Ward noted. One developer who holds a contract has been told capacity is full, but he will be first in line if the utility discovers additional capacity in the current system.

Sewer lift stations on Butterfield Coach Road and Clear Creek Drive serve the area, and construction to upgrade the equipment should begin this summer, Ward said. The current schedule calls for completion in summer 2023 and December 2023.

The utility will pay just more than $5 million from its current accounts for the projects, Ward said. Payments from the developers will cover about one-fourth of the cost of the upgrades, he said.

Rick Pulvirenti, chief operating officer and engineer of the utility, reported developers have approached the utility with plans for more than 2,000 new housing units in the area. The utility currently serves 3,500 customers in that southeastern quadrant of the city.

"We're staying just in front of development," Ward said.

Many of the inquiries about development to the department are speculative, Ward said.

Patsy Christie, director of the city's planning department, said she tells potential developers sewer service might be a problem in the southeast area and refers them to the water utility.

Ward noted few of those 2,000 new homes are under construction. Expansion of the lift stations should be complete about the same time the homes are ready, he said.

The Butterfield Coach pumping station can pump 1,000 gallons per minute, Pulvirenti noted. The upgrade will provide 1,565 more gallons per minute.

The Clear Creek lift station can pump 2,800 gallons per minute, and the upgrade will provide a capacity of 4,600 gallons per minute, Pulvirenti said.

Ward said the utility also has included a new sewer system and lift station at Nob Hill in its long-range plan.

"It caught us a little by surprise," Ward said of the development. "It's been due in the area. And once development got started, the area has gotten hot, hot, hot."

Christie noted initial development began in the area before the housing bust. Developers are returning to complete their projects, and newer developers have taken on some projects, she said.