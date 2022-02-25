Vanderbilt stops slide, upsets Florida

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Sacha Washington scored a career-high 16 points to go with 11 rebounds, Jordyn Cambridge had 14 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 6 steals, and Vanderbilt beat No. 15 Florida 63-59 on Thursday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

Florida guard Kiara Smith sank an open three-pointer with 10.1 seconds left but Vanderbilt freshman Iyana Moore, a 78% free-throw shooter, sank two free throws to secure the victory.

It was Vanderbilt's first win over a ranked opponent since March 1, 2020.

Brinae Alexander added 11 points and Moore had 10 points and four steals for Vanderbilt (13-16, 4-11).

The teams combined for 49 turnovers -- with 28 by Florida, leading to 28 points by Vanderbilt.

Smith finished with 18 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 6 steals for Florida (20-8, 10-5). Zippy Broughton added 14 points and Nina Rickards 12.

Florida missed its first seven three-pointers of the game, but made four of its next five to get within 44-41 late in the third quarter. The Gators finished 7 of 24.

In other women's top 25 games Thursday night, Emily Engstler had 17 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 4 Louisville overcame a slow start to beat Pittsburgh 66-55. Hailey Van Lith scored 13 points for the Cardinals (24-3, 15-2 ACC), who have won two in a row since losing last week at then-No. 24 North Carolina. Liatu King led the Panthers (11-17, 2-15) with 11 points and 10 rebounds. ... Naz Hillmon had 28 points and eight rebounds in her final home game, lifting No. 6 Michigan to a 62-51 win over Michigan State. The Wolverines (22-4, 13-3 Big Ten) pulled away with a 10-0 run to open the fourth quarter. ... Khayla Pointer had 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and No. 8 LSU clinched at least a share of second place in the SEC with a 58-50 victory over Alabama. Faustine Aifuwa scored 12 points for the Lady Tigers (24-4, 12-3), who led for all but the opening 1:19 and by as many as 14 points en route to their seventh consecutive victory. ... Tamari Key tied her career high with 23 points on 11-of-14 shooting, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked 6 shots to lead No. 16 Tennessee to an 86-64 win over Mississippi State. Tess Darby added a career-high 17 points for the Lady Vols (22-6, 11-4 SEC), who were up 30-27 at halftime before scoring 30 points in the third quarter. Alexus Dye scored 13 points, pushing her past 1,000 for her career at Troy and Tennessee. Anatasia Hayes scored 18 points and Caterrion Thompson 16 for the Bulldogs (15-12, 6-9). ... Taylor Mikesell scored 19 points, Tanaya Beacham added 18 points and No. 17 Ohio State beat Penn State 78-55 to clinch a top-four seed in the Big Ten Conference Tournament. Ohio State held the Big Ten's second-leading scorer, Makenna Marisa at 22.8 points per game, to just 10 points on 3-of-18 shooting. Penn State was just 19 of 62 from the floor (30.6%) and turned it over 20 times, leading to 22 Ohio State points. Jacy Sheldon added eight points for Ohio State (21-5, 13-4). ... Deja Kelly scored 16 points, Alyssa Ustby added 15, and No. 18 North Carolina cruised to a 68-57 victory over Virginia. North Carolina (22-5, 12-5 ACC) has won five in a row and 25 of the last 28 in the series. ... Caitlin Clark scored 16 of her 32 points in the fourth quarter and No. 21 Iowa held off Rutgers 87-78. Monika Czinano finished with 23 points on 10-of-11 shooting and McKenna Warnock hit five three-pointers and scored 19 points for the Hawkeyes (19-7, 13-4 Big Ten). ... Morgan Jones scored 21 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime, and Florida State beat No. 22 Georgia Tech 65-63. Sarah Bejedi added 10 points including a three-pointer in overtime for the Seminoles (15-12, 9-8 ACC), who ended a five-game losing streak to Georgia Tech. ... Elizabeth Kitley had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 23 Virginia Tech beat Miami 70-63. Aisha Sheppard, honored before the game after becoming the school's all-time leading scorer, added 16 points for the Hokies (21-7, 13-4 ACC). She made four three-pointers, pushing her ACC record to 387. Kelsey Marshall scored 21 points for the Hurricanes (16-11, 9-8). ... Kierstan Bell tossed in 23 points in her return to action and Tishara Morehouse scored 20 to power No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast to a 69-61 victory over Liberty. Bell, who is averaging 23.4 points per game for the Eagles (25-2, 14-1 ASUN), suffered a partially torn meniscus in her knee in a 78-41 victory over Stetson on Jan. 19. She missed nine games, but returned in time to help FGCU stake claim to the East Division title. Liberty saw its 10-game winning streak end. The Flames (25-3, 13-2) hadn't lost since losing to FGCU 73-69 on Jan. 15.

SUN BELT WOMEN

TEXAS STATE 84, ARKANSAS STATE 75

Despite leading at halftime, the Red Wolves were overwhelmed by a 17-4 Bobcat run in the first five-plus minutes of the third quarter en route to a loss at Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas.

ASU (11-15, 4-9 Sun Belt Conference) got as close as four points after trailing by 12, but they had no answer for Da'Nasia Hood, who scored 25 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Hood was one of five different players to score 10 or more points for Texas State (14-12, 9-5).

Jireh Washington led the Red Wolves with 25 points, but the visitors committed 17 turnovers and were outrebounded 44-28 with the Bobcats grabbing 17 offensive rebounds.

ASUN WOMEN

NORTH ALABAMA 78, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 50

The University of Central Arkansas' loss at North Alabama on Thursday marked its sixth lost in its past seven games.

Only one of 10 Sugar Bears (9-17, 4-11 ASUN) scored in double figures, as Ruth Balogun recorded her first career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

North Alabama (12-14, 7-7) got a game-high 15 points from Julia Strachan, who was 4-of-8 shooting on three-pointers.

Despite the loss, UCA kept the No. 4 seed in the ASUN West, meaning it would host a home game in next week's ASUN Conference Tournament. However, a loss to Lipscomb on Saturday would give the Sugar Bears the No. 5 seed and a road trip for their first-round game.

Michigan forward Naz Hillmon (00) shoots against Michigan State center Brooklyn Rewers (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)



Michigan guard Amy Dilk (1) drives against Michigan State guard Matilda Ekh (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)



Michigan State forward Tamara Farquhar, left, and Michigan forward Emily Kiser (33) scramble for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

