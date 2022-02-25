Veteran, 84, receives honorary Springdale High School diploma

SPRINGDALE -- Preston Mayes received an honorary diploma from Springdale High School on Tuesday, achieving a dream 66 years in the making.

The 84-year-old Farmington resident was surrounded by his wife, Jo Karren Mayes, children and grandchildren as high school Principal Jason Jones presented the diploma during halftime at the boys' basketball game.

Mayes is the first former Springdale Public Schools student to receive an honorary diploma as a veteran who left public school without graduating to serve in World War II, the Korean War or the Vietnam War, according to Mary Jordan, district public relations specialist.

Mayes lacked a credit and a half that he needed to graduate in 1956, so instead of going back to school the next year he joined the U.S. Navy in February 1957, he said.

His father served in the Navy during World War II, and Mayes thought he would rather join the Navy than be drafted into the Army. Mayes was a welder and worked in a machine shop on a repair ship based in San Diego during his time in the Navy. He served until Aug. 16, 1961, for a total of four years, six months, 15 days and 22 hours, he said.

Mayes went on to live in Montana and Northern California, working in farming, welding and wild-land firefighting.

While fighting a forest fire in Northern California, Mayes became friends with a high school principal and shared his dream of graduating high school. The principal told Mayes that some states offer honorary degrees to people who left high school to serve during times of conflict.

Mayes found that the last six months of his service overlapped with the Vietnam War. Arkansas didn't offer honorary degrees at the time, but he was able to receive a diploma from the state of Montana, he said.

On July 4, 2020, Mayes and his wife moved back to Northwest Arkansas. He decided it was time to get a diploma from the high school he attended in his home state, he said.

Mayes contacted state Rep. Robin Lundstrum, R-Elm Springs, to ask for help with the process. Lundstrum said she was worried that records would be difficult to find after so many years. However, Superintendent Jared Cleveland and Jones tracked down Mayes' high school records, she said. They found he had only one or two credits left, she said.

Lundstrum was able to verify Mayes' military records, showing that he qualified for the program.

Jones said it was a privilege to celebrate Mayes and his family with the honorary diploma.

"I have given out a lot of diplomas during my career, and I can say without hesitation that I will remember the diploma we gave to Preston forever," he said. "Without a doubt, the moment was special for Preston and his family, but it was just as special for all of us.

"Once a bulldog, always a bulldog."

Mayes said it was nice to get a diploma.

"Now I can't tell everyone I didn't graduate out of high school. If they ask me how old I was when I graduated, I'll tell them I was 84," he said with a laugh.