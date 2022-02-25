Walmart marketplace sellers offered incentives to use its Amazon-like delivery service

Walmart Inc. is offering incentives to some of its online marketplace sellers to sign up for its Amazon-like delivery service, the company said Thursday, a week after telling analysts it expects to expand the delivery business this year.

Third-party vendors who sign up for Walmart Fulfillment Services and have at least one item received at one of its fulfillment centers by April 30 will get free inventory storage and a 10% discount on fulfillment for the first 90 days.

A Walmart spokeswoman said the offer was shared Monday with current sellers not signed up with the service. Sellers new to the online marketplace are also eligible once they enroll and meet the requirements, she said.

The 90-day discount period starts when the first item reaches a Walmart facility, the spokeswoman said.

Jare Buckley-Cox, vice president of Walmart Fulfillment Services, said in a news release that the low-cost fulfillment option has seen "significant" growth since its introduction in February 2020.

"What the team built from scratch has grown into a robust business with sellers located around the world," Buckley-Cox said. "We're so proud of how we've been able to collaborate with our sellers to build trust and transparency."

Buckley-Cox said many sellers using Walmart Fulfillment Services are seeing sales of their merchandise grow 50% on average.

Among the many benefits of using Walmart Fulfillment Services, she said, is a simple fee structure for sellers. Also, their items are categorized on Walmart.com as "fulfilled by Walmart," and customers receive their orders in a Walmart box.

And customers who have issues with an item fulfilled through the Walmart service have access to dedicated customer service and easy returns.

Doug McMillon, Walmart's president and chief executive officer, told investors on Feb. 17 that expanding the company's marketplace is important as Walmart looks to improve customer experience and increase merchandise offerings.

"Growing our marketplace expands choice for our customers, helps our sellers grow, and enhances our profit margins," McMillon said. "Our plan for this year includes strengthening the experience for sellers and adding fulfillment capacity so customers have access to more items faster."

"It's clear to me that we have years of profitable marketplace and fulfillment services growth ahead of us," he said.

The Bentonville-based retailer added more than 20,000 sellers to the platform in the U.S. last year and expects to add nearly 40,000 this year, McMillon said.

As part of the company's e-commerce business, McMillon said, growing both the marketplace and Walmart Fulfillment Services has been a priority over the past two years with the retailer investing in expanding fulfillment capacity and introducing new services for sellers.

Sucharita Kodali, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester Research, said she doesn't know how Walmart's marketplace business is doing currently, "but I suspect it isn't trivial."

Regarding the new incentives, free storage is "something," Kodali said. Amazon also charges fees for inventory storage.

And Walmart's 10% discount on fulfillment services may seem small, but Kodali said any discount is a good one.

"I think many Amazon sellers use Fulfilled by Amazon," which is a revenue source [for Amazon] and gives [the sellers] scale, Kodali said. "So Walmart is trying to replicate that too, I imagine."

Walmart started its online marketplace in 2009 with a small, curated group of sellers.

The company does not disclose the total number of sellers it hosts on the platform. According to e-commerce research firm Marketplace Pulse, though, Walmart surpassed 100,000 sellers globally by July.

But as with other marketplaces, the research firm said, many of those never become active. Only about 35,000 sellers had products listed for sale in July, the most recent month for which figures are available.

In contrast, e-commerce rival Amazon says it has more than 5 million third-party sellers worldwide.

Walmart.com ranks third in estimated monthly visits among online marketplaces in the U.S., according to digital research firm Similarweb.

Amazon tops the list with an estimated 5 billion visits each month, and Ebay ranks second with about 1.7 billion visits. Etsy and Target.com round out the top five in the U.S.

The hundreds of other online marketplaces include Wayfair; Rakuten; Newegg; and Flipkart, the Indian e-commerce marketplace in which Walmart owns a majority share.