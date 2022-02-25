Watson Chapel streaks into region tournament

Expected inclement weather across the state has led to postponements of many Arkansas Activities Association region basketball tournaments for classes 1A-4A.

The start of the 4A South Region tournament at Nashville High School was moved to Thursday. Watson Chapel will take on the tournament host at 8:30 tonight, with the winner facing either Conference 7-4A champion Fountain Lake or 4A-8 fourth-place Camden Fairview, who squared off late Thursday.

No. 3 Fountain Lake and No. 4 Watson Chapel are among four state-ranked teams in the region and could possibly meet at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the semifinal round. All first-round region winners advance to the state tournament next week at Magnolia.

But Friday is all the Wildcats are concerned with, fourth-year Coach Marcus Adams said.

"We're just trying to take it one day at a time," he said. "We're not talking about Saturday or Sunday, just Friday."

The extra day has given Watson Chapel additional practice time, although the road to Nashville wasn't as icy as the path to last year's region tourney in Magnolia, Adams said. Once the Wildcats arrive in Scrapper territory, they could be met with an intense home crowd that saw their team earn the third seed in 4A-7.

"Those guys are extremely athletic," Adams said of the Scrappers. "They're fast and physical. We've got to be able to match their physicality and intensity."

Nashville is 15-12 and 7-7 in 4A-7.

Watson Chapel has won 13 of its last 15 games with the help of senior center Antwon Emsweller's double-double performances, senior Christopher Fountain's and junior Khamani Cooper's consistent backcourt play and a deep roster.

"The guys are just committed to playing for each other," Adams said. " We've been doing a pretty good job for the most part of guys getting out in transition."

Top-ranked Magnolia took on De Queen on Thursday, with the winner to face either No. 6 Arkadelphia or Monticello, who will tip off at 5:30 p.m. today. The semifinal for that half of the bracket is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The third-place game is now set for 2:15 p.m. Sunday, with the championship game set for 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

Pine Bluff 88, Texarkana 44 (Tuesday)

In Texarkana, Pine Bluff put a bow on its second straight 5A-South Conference championship season by doubling up the Razorbacks.

Pine Bluff finished the regular season 19-7 and 13-1 in the 5A-South after its bid to go unbeaten in the league was ended at home by Lake Hamilton on Monday.

Courtney Crutchfield led Pine Bluff with 21 points. Jordon Harris had 15 points and 11 rebounds, Troy'reon Ramos totaled 13 points, 4 steals and 6 assists, and X'Zaevion Barnett and Cedric Adams each scored 11 points.

The Zebras will take on the fourth-place team in the 5A East at 8:30 p.m. this Tuesday (March 1) in the first round of the 5A state playoffs at Sheridan High School. Texarkana is 0-16 and 0-12.

BASEBALL

White Hall 7, Crossett 0 (Tuesday)

In Crossett, Cade Harp homered and Noah Smith tripled, and the Bulldogs began their season by blanking the Eagles.

Harp and Smith each drove in two runs. Carson Terrell and Lucas Gray each had a hit and drove in a run for White Hall, with Caleb Taylor and Garrett Rhodes each lining a hit.

Harp struck out 6 in 2 innings pitched, Ryan Ursery recorded 5 strikeouts in 2 innings, Taylor dealt 2 Ks in another pair and Aidan Harrell fanned 3 in 1 inning.

White Hall will visit Beebe on March 3.

SCHEDULE

Today

• College baseball -- UAPB at Arkansas State, postponed due to weather (rescheduled for doubleheader starting at noon Sunday); UAM at Northwestern Oklahoma State (doubleheader), 2 p.m.

• College softball -- Michelle Short Memorial Classic at Central Arkansas: UAPB at Central Arkansas, 1 p.m., vs. New Orleans, 5 p.m.; Northwestern Oklahoma State at UAM (doubleheader), noon

• Prep basketball -- White Hall at Sheridan (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

Saturday

• College baseball -- UAM at Northwestern Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.

• College basketball -- Ouachita Baptist at UAM (women and men), 2 p.m.; Mississippi Valley State at UAPB (women and men), 3 p.m.

• College softball -- Michelle Short Memorial Classic: UAPB vs. Missouri-Kansas City, 9:30 a.m., vs. New Orleans, 11:30 a.m.; Northwestern Oklahoma State at UAM, noon

Sunday

• College baseball -- UAPB at Arkansas State (doubleheader), noon

Monday

• Prep baseball -- Genoa Central at Watson Chapel, 4:30 p.m.

• Prep softball -- Watson Chapel at Hot Springs, 4:30 p.m.