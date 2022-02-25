West Fork woman sentenced for meth sale

FAYETTEVILLE -- A West Fork woman was sentenced to federal prison for selling methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Christie Marie Soumah, 45, was sentenced to six and a half years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from Soumah on Sept. 16, 2020.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing.