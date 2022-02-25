What Arkansas’ elected officials are saying about the Russian attack on Ukraine

Some of Arkansas’ elected officials have responded to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette collected their comments on the situation.

U.S. Sen. John Boozman

Tonight we pray for the people of Ukraine as their freedom and safety are under grave assault. History will show they have not sought this conflict, but are justified in defending their sovereignty with courage and clarity. — Senator John Boozman (@JohnBoozman) February 24, 2022

U.S. Sen. John Boozman said Wednesday that the U.S. should impose travel restrictions for members of the Russian elite and cut off Russia's access to U.S. technology.

"These people are very wealthy, they like to get out and flaunt their riches and this and that," Boozman said. "So we can make that difficult. That's really where we hurt them individually."

Boozman said he expects Congress to pass "some really stringent sanctions" against Russia after lawmakers return to Washington next week.

“We pray for the people of Ukraine as their freedom and safety are under grave assault,” Boozman wrote in a statement Thursday. “History will show they have not sought this conflict, but are justified in defending their sovereignty with courage and clarity.

“When Congress reconvenes, we must and will impose stringent sanctions on Russia – particularly on President Putin, his inner circle and others who benefit from his malicious behavior – in response to this unlawful invasion.”

Boozman and U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton have criticized the Biden administration for not implementing sanctions against Russia sooner as the country amassed troops on Ukraine's border.

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton

Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked, naked war of aggression must face the most severe consequences. I urge President Biden to finally impose these consequences. And I join all Arkansans in praying for the safety of innocent Ukrainians. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) February 24, 2022

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton said Wednesday that Arkansans should brace for an increase in gas prices as fallout from the crisis in Ukraine continues.

Although sanctions are likely to increase prices at home, most Arkansans will support the effort to punish Russia for a "naked, unprovoked aggression by Vladimir Putin against a smaller country," Cotton said.

"This is probably going to drive up the price of oil in international markets, which means they will be paying more at the pump," Cotton said.

Cotton said the crisis in Ukraine will also likely hurt farmers in Arkansas. Ukraine is a major agricultural exporter.

U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford

“Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is despicable, and must be met with strong sanctions, but it is not a surprise,” U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford wrote in a statement Thursday. “Putin has been very clear about his intentions to create a buffer around Russia with nations he can dominate and keep under his effective control.

“Putin’s aggression should also act as a reminder that when tyrants threaten the security of the United States or our allies, we should take them at their word, whether coming from China, Iran, Russia, or elsewhere. That means we need a strong and focused military, a vibrant economy, and energy independence, to protect our national interests.”

U.S. Rep. French Hill

I strongly condemn the hostile actions taken over the last few hours by Vladimir Putin. Make no mistake, his step is definitive and makes clear his desire to reorient the world order, however Putin’s folly will not go unanswered by the international community. — French Hill (@RepFrenchHill) February 24, 2022

U.S. Rep. French Hill on Thursday issued this statement regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine:

“I strongly condemn the hostile actions taken over the last few hours by Vladimir Putin. Make no mistake, his step is definitive and makes clear his desire to reorient the world order, however Putin’s folly will not go unanswered by the international community. My prayers are for resolve and safety for the Ukrainian people as this dark chapter begins.

“As I committed to Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova during our recent meeting, the United States will stand with those who abide by peace and cooperation, and we will continue to support the people of Ukraine as they seek to defend their democracy-loving nation.

“As I have called for repeatedly, I urge President Biden to deliver further sanctions that are swift and far-reaching, and halt Russia’s ability to engage on the international stage. The days of the United States’ permissive posture toward Russia need to end.”

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin

(1/5) As I’ve said before, when I studied at @ArmyWarCollege, we didn’t spend our time studying Switzerland. Of course, we focused on the threats posed by China & Russia, two dictatorships focused on undermining America’s role in the world. — Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin (@LtGovTimGriffin) February 25, 2022

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “unacceptable” on Twitter Friday and called for President Joe Biden to institute the “strongest possible sanctions” against Vladimir Putin and the Russian economy.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson

Today I expressed my support for the people of Ukraine as they strive to protect their sovereignty. We must be clear in our condemnation of Russia’s aggression and impose the most severe sanctions possible in response to the actions of Mr. Putin. https://t.co/fBsfMrs8L4 — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) February 25, 2022

Gov. Asa Hutchinson started his weekly news briefing on Friday by mentioning the situation unfolding in Ukraine.

“I want to express my unequivocal support for the people of Ukraine as they strive to protect their independence, their sovereignty and their freedom,” he said. “Our prayers are with them.”

Hutchinson said the United States needs to be clear in its unequivocal support for Ukraine and to be clear with condemnation of Russia and the actions they have taken.

“We must impose the most severe sanctions that is available to us and understand that this is not a short term concern, but this is a long term concern with the actions that Russia has taken under the leadership of Mr. Putin,” he said.

Hutchinson said he believes President Joe Biden should have been quicker to impose sanctions against Russia.

Hutchinson said he thinks it's also important that the president continues with a message of support and to continue to lead Europe into full support for Ukraine.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge

Putin’s unprovoked war must face severe consequences. Join me in prayer for the people of Ukraine. — Leslie Rutledge (@LeslieRutledge) February 24, 2022

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge wrote on Twitter Thursday that the Russian invasion of Ukraine “must face severe consequences.”

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott announced via Twitter on Friday that the city’s bridges would be lit up in blue and yellow to show support for Ukraine.

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman

Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked campaign to take over Ukraine must be stopped. — Rep. Bruce Westerman (@RepWesterman) February 24, 2022

“Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked campaign to take over Ukraine must be stopped," U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman wrote in a statement Thursday. "I call on President Biden and our allies to stand with the innocent people of Ukraine who are caught in the crossfire of Putin’s evil ambition by enacting the harshest possible sanctions and expelling Russia from the international community. Join me in praying for the Ukrainian people as they fight to maintain their freedom."

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack

Weakness inflames evil. Putin has launched an unprovoked war against Ukraine. America, Europe, and NATO must confront these actions with strong, swift, and decisive consequences. The red line of standing up for freedom cannot be allowed to vanish. Pray for the people of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/ZC1ACNXMo0 — Rep. Steve Womack (@rep_stevewomack) February 24, 2022

“Weakness inflames evil. Putin has launched an unprovoked war against Ukraine,” U.S. Rep. Steve Womack wrote in a statement Thursday. “The forcible invasion and attack of a sovereign nation is illegal and a dangerous affront to the international community. America, Europe, and NATO must confront these actions with strong, swift, and decisive consequences. The red line of standing up for freedom – and for our allies like Ukraine – cannot be allowed to vanish. We must stand unequivocally with the Ukrainian people.”

Read more about the Ukraine-Russia crisis



• Arkansans flee Ukraine, seek loved ones after Russian invasion » arkansasonline.com/225arkukr/

• Biden slaps sanctions on Russia » arkansasonline.com/225sanct/

• European human rights organization suspends Russia » arkansasonline.com/225globe/

• 'I don't want to die': Ukrainians fear as invasion closes in » arkansasonline.com/225inv/

• How has the Ukraine-Russia crisis affected you? » arkansasonline.com/affect/