Winant files for Benton County Quorum Court seat

BENTONVILLE -- Ed Winant has filed to run for the Benton County District 4 justice of the peace seat.

Winant, a Republican from Rogers, filed Tuesday, the first day of the filing period. The seat is held by Tom Allen, who is serving his 20th year on the court but has said he won't seek reelection.

The Quorum Court is made up of 15 Republicans.

Winant, 44, is director of sales for a health care supplier, according to a news release. He has lived in Northwest Arkansas for over 20 years and in District 4 for 15 years, according to the release.

If elected, he wants to focus on maintaining public safety, conservative budget management and a common sense, practical approach to governing, according to the release.

Winant wants to ensure first responders have the resources they need to keep the area safe.

"We are seeing record population growth in Benton County, and we need to be proactive in ensuring our sheriff, prosecutor and jail system all have the resources they need to maintain our quality of life," he said in the release.

Winant has experience in managing large budgets and finding efficiencies from his more than 22 years in the private sector, according to the release.

"I will ensure every taxpayer dollar is challenged, identify areas of wasteful spending and work tirelessly to keep the tax burden low for our residents," he said.

It is important to recognize the role of the Quorum Court, he said.

"The main function of this body is to allocate resources across the various departments within the county," he said. "I will strive to maintain a practical approach for our residents and ensure this body stays focused on what matters most."

The filing period ends Tuesday. The primary election will be held May 24 and the general election will be Nov. 8.

Benton County justices of the peace are paid $267 per meeting of the Quorum Court, Committee of the Whole, Finance Committee and American Rescue Plan Committee.