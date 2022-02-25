The world in brief: Spurned lover, now killer, condemned





Spurned lover, now killer, condemned

ISLAMABAD -- A Pakistani court sentenced a man from a prominent industrialist family to death on Thursday, after finding him guilty of beheading a childhood friend who had refused to marry him. The ruling will likely be appealed.

Zahir Jaffar's killing of Noor Mukadam last year shocked the country and drew nationwide condemnation, with the subsequent trial widely covered in the media. The verdict was quickly hailed by civil society groups.

The prosecution had alleged that Jaffar, 30, had a long-running friendship with Mukadam, 27, the daughter of a diplomat, but she rejected his romantic advances.

Prosecutors said Mukadam leapt from a window at Jaffar's home in an upscale area of Islamabad last July when Jaffar refused to accept her rejection. He ordered a security guard and a cook to capture her before he killed her, prosecutors said. A video that surfaced on social media at the time showed Jaffar dragging her back to his home.

Jaffar raped Mukadam before murdering her, police said in reports.

In a statement, Amnesty International welcomed the conviction, but argued against the death penalty. The statement also said the conviction "was all the more significant" because Pakistan's track record for prosecuting gender based crimes is low.

With Russia news, Syria cuts spending

DAMASCUS, Syria -- The government of economically-battered Syria decided Thursday to cut spending in an effort to reduce the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, concerned that oil and wheat prices could sharply increase, the state-owned news agency said.

SANA reported that after a Cabinet meeting, officials decided to manage reserves of main staples such as wheat, sugar, cooking oil and rice for the next two months, closely watch the distribution of the commodities and ration them.

Syria's economic minister, Mohammed Samer Khalil, said Crimea offered to export wheat to Syria. He said the Syrian government is considering the offer. SANA said the government also decided to closely monitor the exchange rate and to "ration public spending in a way that only covers priorities during this period."

Syria, struggling after more than a decade of war, relies mostly on wheat imports from Russia and oil shipments from its other ally, Iran. As Russia attacked Ukraine Thursday, Syrian authorities saw danger signs in rising oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic and wholesale prices jumped for heating oil, wheat and other commodities.

The decision came as oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic jumped toward or above $100 per barrel to their highest levels since 2014, up more than 6%.

Hunger called growing threat in Yemen

SANAA, Yemen -- The head of the U.N. food agency has warned that 13 million Yemenis are headed for starvation due to a protracted civil conflict and a lack of funding for humanitarian aid.

David Beasley said on Wednesday that Yemen was "in a very bad situation" with more than 40 percent of the population already relying on food supplies from the World Food Program.

"We're feeding 13 million people out of a nation of 30 million people, and we are running out of money," Beasley said.

Since the pandemic hit, more people have been facing the threat of starvation globally, which put tremendous pressures on the program, Beasley said. Now, 285 million people around the world face the threat of starvation, which makes it more difficult to attend to Yemen's needs, he added.

"We've got twice the number of people struggling around the world now," Beasley said. "So, what am I gonna do for the children in Yemen? Steal it from the children in Ethiopia, or Afghanistan, or Nigeria or in Syria? That's not right," he added.

Beasley said his agency was forced to cut rations in half for eight million Yemenis due to the shortage of funds.

U.S. aid protests turn violent in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal -- Protesters in Nepal demonstrating against a half-billion-dollar aid grant from the United States clashed with police outside the legislature on Thursday as political leaders postponed debate over the proposal.

Hundreds of protesters chanted slogans, pelted police with stones and pieces of glass, and pushed through police barricades. Riot police responded by firing tear gas and water cannons and beating protesters with bamboo batons. Several people were injured on both sides and police detained a number of protesters.

Opposition to the aid grant comes mainly from two of Nepal's Communist parties that are part of the coalition government. They claim the conditions in the grant agreement will prevail over Nepal's laws and threaten the country's sovereignty. They say it's part of Washington's Indo-Pacific strategy, which has military components that could bring American soldiers to Nepal.

U.S. officials have spoken to Nepalese leaders to assure them that the grant concerns only Nepal's development.

Debate over the proposal was scheduled to begin in Parliament on Thursday but was postponed because Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is trying to convince other political parties to support the proposal.









Protesters opposing a proposed U.S. half-billion dollars grant for Nepal clash with police Thursday outside the parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal. (AP/Niranjan Shrestha)





