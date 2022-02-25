WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL No. 25 Georgia escapes Georgia at end





FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas women erased a seven-point fourth-quarter deficit but came up dry in its final two possessions as No. 25 Georgia held on for a 63-62 victory Thursday night at Walton Arena.

Jenna Staiti converted a three-point play with 21 seconds left to set the final score, but Arkansas (16-12, 6-9 SEC) had two more chances to change the outcome.

Makayla Daniels was called for an offensive foul with 10 seconds left. The Razorbacks got the ball back thanks to a Georgia turnover. Arkansas turned it over again in the final seconds to allow Georgia (19-8, 8-7) to escape and send the Razorbacks to their fourth consecutive loss.

Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors pointed to the Razorbacks' playing their fourth game in seven days as a difference-maker.

"The fight, listen if y'all want to talk about the fight I can go on for hours," Neighbors said. "We just played four games in seven days, and if you don't think that has a one-point difference in fatigue, having two road trips in that seven days and four games against quality opponents that we've played.

"That's why you don't make free throws. It's why you have a hard time coming up with one extra stop. Obviously we didn't attack the basket strong enough to get a call down the stretch. That's all fatigue, and there's not one thing that I'm upset about with our kids because they fought, fought, fought. It's just the way the circumstances played out."

Daniels, who missed almost three weeks recently because of a bone bruise, scored 18 of her game-high 21 points in the second half and nine in the fourth quarter as the Razorback rallied.

Georgia led 60-53 with 4 minutes, 15 seconds left on Sarah Ashlee Barker's step-back three-pointer. Daniels then scored seven points in a row and tied the game at 60-60 on a three-pointer with 1:49 left.

Freshman Samara Spencer hit two free throws to give Arkansas a 62-60 lead -- its first since the 5:48 mark of the third quarter.

Neighbors said Daniels gave the Razorbacks a chance to win with her big second half.

"We don't have a chance to win that game if she doesn't put us on her back there late in the third and early in the fourth," Neighbors said. "They're playing the fight song and I'm taking Amber [Ramirez] out of the game to get a standing ovation for the last time at our arena instead because we'd been down double digits.

"She's continuing to work back. What she has to go through with rehab, not only the knee -- now she's got the shoulder strap she's playing with ... she played 35 minutes tonight. She's just a warrior. Just like all those kids."

The 6-4 Staiti, Georgia's leading scorer, scored, drew the foul and made the free throw to give the Bulldogs the clinching points.

Sasha Goforth added 13 points, while Spencer and Jersey Wolfenbarger chipped in nine apiece for the Razorbacks.

Reigan Richardson led a balanced scoring attack for Georgia with 15 points off the bench. Que Morrison was the only other Bulldog in double figures with 10. Morrison, last year's SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year, shadowed Ramirez and held her to just seven points on 2-of-7 shooting -- far below her 20 points-per-game average in league play. Barker, Staiti and Chloe Chapman added nine apiece for Georgia.

Arkansas got off to a quick start, leading 15-2 as Georgia missed its first 11 shots from the floor to start the game. Morrison's three-pointer with 2:10 left in the first quarter was Georgia's first field goal, cutting the Razorbacks lead to 15-5.

The Bulldogs fought back with a 12-2 run to end the half and get within 26-25 at halftime. Arkansas missed its last nine shots from the floor and didn't score for the final 6:29 of the first half. The Bulldogs bounced back from an 0-for-11 start from the floor and five turnovers in closing the half strong.

Arkansas closes the regular season at Mississippi State on Sunday. The Razorbacks used a big second half to pull away from the Bulldogs in a 75-54 win in Fayetteville on Jan. 23.





Arkansas’ Sasha Goforth (13) has the ball stripped away by Georgia’s Sarah Ashlee Barker during Thursday night’s game at Walton Arena in Fayetteville. More photos available at arkansasonline.com/225uawbb. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)





