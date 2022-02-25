World’s condemnation rains on Russian attack

BRUSSELS -- World leaders Thursday condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "barbaric" and slapped heavy sanctions on the Russian economy, President Vladimir Putin's inner circle and many of the country's oligarchs.

"Putin chose this war, and now he and his country will bear the consequences," U.S. President Joe Biden declared.

The United States, the 27-nation European Union and other Western allies announced a round of punitive measures against Russian banks and leading companies and imposed export controls aimed at starving the country's industries and military of semiconductors and other high-tech products.

From the U.S. to Western Europe and Japan, South Korea and Australia, nations lined up to denounce the Kremlin. The invasion initially sent stocks slumping and oil prices surging on fears of higher costs for food and fuel.

The West and its allies showed no inclination to send troops into Ukraine, a non-member of NATO, and risk a wider war on the continent. But NATO reinforced its member states in Eastern Europe as a precaution against an attack on them, too.

"Make no mistake: We will defend every ally against any attack on every inch of NATO territory," said NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

Biden held off imposing some of the most severe sanctions, including cutting Russia out of the SWIFT payment system, which allows for the transfers of money from bank to bank around the globe. Ukraine's president called for Russia to be cast out of SWIFT, but the U.S. has expressed concern about the potential damage to European economies.

EU leaders held an emergency summit and agreed on sanctions that cover, among other things, the financial, energy and transport sectors and various Russian individuals. In a statement, the leaders said the measures will have "massive and severe consequences" for Russia.

The details will not become available until today at the earliest.

"We want to cut off Russia's industry from the technologies desperately needed today to build the future," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said: "It is about the leadership of Russia and being merciless in finances and the economy."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced financial restrictions and export controls. In addition, Britain will also prohibit Russia's flagship airline, Aeroflot, from landing at British airports.

Johnson called the attack on Ukraine "hideous and barbaric" and said of Putin: "Now we see him for what he is -- a bloodstained aggressor who believes in imperial conquest."

Canada imposed sanctions that will target 58 people and entities, including members of Russia's elite and their families, the paramilitary Wagner Group and major Russian banks. The punitive measures will also cover members of the Russian Security Council, including key cabinet ministers.

In the days before the attack, Germany suspended approval of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia.

With Stoltenberg and Johnson, von der Leyen called the invasion a "barbaric" attack on an independent nation that threatened "the stability in Europe and the whole of the international peace order."

The new U.S. sanctions also targeted the military and financial institutions of Belarus, Ukraine's neighbor to the north. Russia is using Belarus as a staging ground for troop movements into Ukraine.

Separately, the U.N. Security Council is expected to vote todayon a resolution condemning Russia and demanding the immediate withdrawal of all its forces.

CAUTION IN JAPAN

As the leaders of the world's largest economies gather to discuss a united response to Russia's attack on Ukraine, Japan, the lone Asian member of the G-7, is cautiously working with Western allies after years of trying to avoid antagonizing Moscow.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has pledged to take a "tough response" in step with Western allies.

"On one hand, Japan is really following the six other G-7 countries," said Atsuko Higashino, European politics expert at the University of Tsukuba in Ibaraki. "At the same time, the Japanese government's actions are really slow and small, and trying to limit the influence as much as possible."

Those actions include economic sanctions unveiled on Wednesday which included suspending the issuance of visas and freezing assets of individuals connected to the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, banning imports and exports for the two regions, and banning the sale of Russian sovereign debt in Japan.

Several analysts struggled to identify whether, or how much, Russian debt is issued in Japan. The visa ban on the breakaway regions is largely moot since Japan currently is not issuing any visas to foreigners due to its coronavirus border lockdown.

Japan has also agreed to send surplus liquefied natural gas reserves to European countries that depend on Russia for the supply and has pledged at least $100 million in emergency loans for Ukraine to show support.

After the sanctions announcement, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said his country expects "a stronger reaction" and "a stronger action" by Japan.

Japan also relies on Russia for energy imports. In 2020, 8.2% of Japan's LNG imports and 14.5% of coal imports came from Russia, Nikkei Asia reported. Japan said this week that it holds about 240 days' worth of oil reserves and has no concern that the current crisis will immediately disrupt Japan's energy supply.

CZECH, HUNGARIAN CONDEMNATION

Meanwhile Russia's invasion of Ukraine has shocked the former Soviet satellite states of Central and Eastern Europe, drawing strong condemnation even from the region's formerly most pro-Kremlin politicians.

Two until now major pro-Russian voices in the European Union, Czech President Milos Zeman and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, criticized the invasion as Moscow's most aggressive action since the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.

Many in the Czech Republic reviled Zeman as a "servant of Kremlin" after he sided with Russia and cast doubt on the findings of his own security and intelligence services on the alleged participation of Russian spies in a huge 2014 ammunition explosion.

Until just days ago, Zeman was insisting that the Russians wouldn't attack Ukraine because "they aren't lunatics to launch an operation that would be more damaging for them than beneficial."

"I admit I was wrong," he said Thursday.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala also voiced full support for the strongest possible sanctions for what he called "an absolutely unjustified act of aggression against a sovereign state."

Prague ordered the closure of two Russian consulates in the Czech Republic and stopped accepting visa requests from Russian citizens.

Orban in recent years has pursued a diplomatic and economic strategy he calls "Eastern Opening," which favors closer ties with countries to the east, and in his frequent battles with the EU has called the 27-nation bloc an oppressive imperial power similar to Hungary's former Soviet occupiers.

But on Thursday, Orban was clear in his condemnation of the Kremlin.

"Russia attacked Ukraine this morning with military force," Orban said in a video on Facebook. "Together with our European Union and NATO allies, we condemn Russia's military action."

"Hungary's position is clear: we stand by Ukraine, we stand by Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty," his Foreign Minister Peter Szijijarto said.

CHINA: EVERYBODY GET ALONG

China stood alone in failing to condemn the attack and instead accused the United States and its allies of worsening the crisis.

In defense of Moscow, China "called on parties to respect others' legitimate security concerns."

"We still hope that the parties concerned will not shut the door to peace and engage instead in dialogue and consultation and prevent the situation from further escalating," said a foreign ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunying.

Chunying said that "all parties should work for peace instead of escalating the tension or hyping up the possibility of war."

The two governments announced an agreement Feb. 8 for China to import Russian wheat and barley after Putin became the highest-profile foreign guest to attend the Beijing Winter Olympics. Russia, one of the biggest wheat producers, would be vulnerable if foreign markets were closed off.

Information for this article was contributed by Raf Casert, Sam Petrequin, Karel Janicek and staff members of The Associated Press and Michelle Ye Hee Lee of The Washington Post.