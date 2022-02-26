14 shot at Las Vegas hookah parlor; 1 death and 2 critical

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas police say 14 people were shot Saturday morning in a hookah parlor and that one victim died and two people suffered critical injuries.

Police Capt. Dori Koren said the shooting happened at about 3:15 a.m. and that preliminary information indicated there was a party during which two people got into an altercation and exchanged gunfire, striking multiple people.

Koren told reporters no arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Police went to the business after receiving multiple 911 calls of a shooting, Koren said. Officers secured the scene and began rendering aid, including applying tourniquets and administering CPR, Koren said.