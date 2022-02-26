Police beat: Suspect charged in assault, robbery;2 men arrested on gun, drug counts; Altered gun leads to PB man’s arrest

Suspect charged in assault, robbery

Little Rock police arrested a man Thursday afternoon who they say beat and robbed another man, according to an arrest report.

Officers investigating a report of robbery at 617 Broadway around 3:40 p.m. arrested Charles Brown, 29, of Magnolia, after a victim said Brown hit him with brass knuckles and stole his jacket and $50, the report said.

Brown is charged with robbery, a felony.

2 men arrested on gun, drug counts

Two men face gun and drug charges after they tried to flee North Little Rock police officers and backed into a police vehicle before being arrested, according to an arrest report.

Police encountered Amonie Wilson, 20, of Jacksonville and Braylon Porter, 20, of Little Rock at a Sonic drive-in, where someone reported that they were trying to pay with a stolen credit card.

The officers parked their patrol vehicle behind the car, and when Wilson tried to back out of the drive-in stall and flee, his car struck the police vehicle, the report said. The officers reported that they ordered the two out of the car and arrested them.

A search of the vehicle, which belonged to Porter, turned up two handguns and a bag of pills, the report said. After being read his Miranda rights, Porter told police that the items were not his, but that he knew they were in the car, the report said.

Both men face felony charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm and drug possession, as well as a misdemeanor charge for drug paraphernalia. Wilson faces an additional felony charge of criminal mischief.

Altered gun leads to PB man's arrest

Arkansas State Police arrested a Pine Bluff man who had a stolen gun that had been illegally modified, according to an arrest report.

State police encountered Jonathan Harris, 18, when they pulled over a vehicle he was in, the report says. Harris lied about his name and was detained, the report states.

Troopers searched the vehicle because they smelled marijuana and discovered a firearm that had been reported stolen and had an illegal modification, the report says. The report did not specify what type of modification.

Harris is charged with theft by receiving of a firearm and criminal use of a prohibited weapon, both felonies, as well as obstructing governmental operations.