Arkansas natives escape Ukraine with newborn daughter

Two Arkansas natives escaped from Ukraine to Poland on Friday with their newborn daughter, braving a crush of refugees at the border as they fled the Russian invasion that has marked one of the largest ground conflicts in Europe since World War II.

“They’re safe, they have food, they’re warm, they’re lucky,” said Mary Miller, mother of Jessie Boeckmann, who was in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, with her husband, Jacob, for the birth of their second child, Vivian.

The Boeckmanns had a daughter by a surrogate mother in Ukraine in 2019, so when they decided to have a second child, they connected with Lilya, a Ukrainian woman, said Miller, who lives in Springdale.

Their trip to Kyiv for the child’s birth grew more stressful this week when tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated, leading to an invasion in the early morning hours Thursday.

Jessie, originally from Springdale, and Jacob, from Wynne, were married in Little Rock in May 2012. They now live in Costa Mesa, Calif., but flew to Kyiv on Feb. 12, not wanting to miss their child’s birth, Miller said. But doctors decided to delay inducing labor to make sure the baby was fully mature, and their daughter, Vivian, was born Tuesday.

Miller said her daughter reported that everything was “business as usual” in the capital in the days before Vivian was born “under the threat of war.” Jessie and Jacob said most Ukrainians were calm and did not think the Russians would attack them.

The only sign of concern was that the Kyiv airport closed before Vivian’s birth, Jessie wrote in a Facebook post from Poland on Saturday.

“We knew getting out of the country would be challenging, but I had no idea what was in store,” Jessie wrote.

Their story is in Sunday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.