Little Rock, 1938: Albert Pike built the mansion on East Seventh Street in 1840. Later, former Confederate general and businessman John Fletcher made it home. At the time of the card it was home to U.S. Rep. David D. Terry, then a patient at St. Vincent Infirmary. "Sorry to learn you broke your leg, Ol' Hoss, hope they won't have to shoot you."

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203