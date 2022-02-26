Arkansas-Stanford baseball game postponed; Sunday doubleheader scheduled

The baseball game between No. 4 Arkansas and No. 5 Stanford was postponed Saturday due to poor field conditions at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.

The game was rescheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. — one of two games for both teams at the Round Rock Classic.

Arkansas is also scheduled to play Louisiana-Lafayette at 6:30 p.m. Stanford will open the day with a game against Indiana at 11 a.m.

All three games Sunday will be nine innings. Tickets purchased for Saturday's game will be honored.

The announced postponement came about 20 minutes before the scheduled 4 p.m. start time Saturday. Neither team had warmed up on the field, which was used earlier in the day for a game between Indiana and Louisiana-Lafayette, which was won 12-4 by the Hoosiers.

Rainy and cold conditions were forecast for Round Rock on Saturday. Warning tracks were muddy and puddles were visible on the field.

Sunday's forecast is more favorable in Round Rock — sunny with a high of 50 degrees.

Arkansas (3-1) and Stanford (4-1) both won their openers at the Round Rock Classic on Friday. The Razorbacks defeated Indiana 5-2 and the Cardinal won 5-1 over Louisiana-Lafayette.