Arkansas Teacher Retirement System OKs $642M settlement against investment manager

Trustees for the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System on Friday approved a $642 million settlement of a lawsuit that the system filed against an investment manager.

The system filed a complaint in July 2020 in federal court in New York seeking to recover losses that the system claimed it incurred as a result of negligence and breaches of fiduciary and contractual duties by Allianz Global Investors U.S., LLC, and related defendants.

Attorneys representing the system in the lawsuit advised the system's trustees Friday that the system will receive the settlement's proceeds soon.

Trustee Kelly Davis asked for the trustees to be informed about what the system nets out of the settlement, after the attorneys' fees are paid out of the settlement.

System Executive Director Clint Rhoden said he will update the trustees, adding "this is just the first step of this process."

Afterward, Rhoden referred questions about the settlement to attorneys for the securities monitoring firms Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP in New York and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman LLP in New York, which represent the system in the lawsuit. Information about the amount of attorneys fees that will be paid out in the settlement was not available late Friday afternoon.

The teacher retirement system is the state government's largest retirement system with about $21 billion in investments and more than 100,000 working and retired members.

The system's lawsuit alleged that Allianz deviated dramatically from the market-neutral strategy its contracts and fiduciary obligations required the firm to follow. The system estimated that it suffered $700 million to $800 million in trading losses through three funds managed by Allianz when the board authorized the hiring of the two securities monitoring firms in June 2020 to file the lawsuit.

In September 2020, Allianz Global Investors spokesman John Wallace said, "as we set out at the time, the Structured Alpha portfolio sustained losses during the severe market rout in late February and March" of 2020.

"While the losses were disappointing, the allegations made by ATRS ... are legally and factually flawed, and we will defend ourselves vigorously against them," Wallace said at that time.

Wallace could not be reached for comment late Friday afternoon by email about the teacher retirement system's trustees' approval of the $642 million settlement.

The system's trustees were advised by attorneys for Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer on Friday that the firm's expectation is that the system's case was not likely to proceed to trial until at least mid-2023, if not later.

Hannah Ross, an attorney for Bernstein, Litowitz Berger & Grossman LLC, told the system's trustees Friday that settlement negotiations in this case started in August 2021 through a medication process led by a retired federal judge, and the discussions through the mediator were intense and took place over several months.

"However, fortunately we were able to reach a compromise, and we are here today to present the settlement for approval," she said.

The teacher retirement system will receive $642 million immediately under the proposed settlement, so the funds can be invested for the benefit of teachers, she said.

"We recommend this settlement," Ross said. "It is a fair and appropriate settlement given the risks of continued litigation."

Rhoden said the system's staff also recommended that the trustees approve the proposed settlement.

In response to questions by trustee Jason Brady, Rhoden said "this is a gross amount, so the attorneys' fees will be taken out of this."

He said the system's staff estimated that the system lost roughly $700 million through the investments contested in the lawsuit.

But Ross told the trustees "it is very hard to provide a single answer to the question about losses.

"The damages and the losses here are strenuously contested and can be measured under numerous different conventions and methods, and there were very, very serious considerations that go into how you calculate that," she said.

"There is really no single answer and no real metric to provide in terms of the losses and the damages."