Arkansas women win 8th straight at SEC indoors

After recording a second-place finish in the mile earlier in the day, Lauren Gregory finished first in the 3,000 meters to spark a late surge for the Arkansas women Saturday at the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships.

The Razorbacks won their eighth consecutive SEC indoor title by closing a sizable gap with Florida in the final three events that were scored — the 3,000, pole vault and 1,600-meter relay — at Gillam Indoor Stadium in College Station, Texas.

The Arkansas 1,600-meter relay team of Rosey Effiong, Jayla Hollis, Shafiqua Maloney and Britton Wilson capped the day with a collegiate-record time of 3:24.09, breaking the previous mark of 3:26.27 set by Texas A&M last year.

Gregory, who anchored the Razorbacks’ second-place distance medley relay team Friday, accounted for 20 of Arkansas’ 127.5 points. Florida was second with 97.

Arkansas trailed Florida by 23 points entering the 3,000, but got 22 points in the event with a 1-3-5-7 finish by Gregory, Isabel Van Camp, Logan Jolly and Sydney Thorvaldson. Gregory passed two runners on the final lap — including Friday’s 5,000 champion Mercy Chelangat of Alabama — to win in 8:59.28.

Gregory ran the final 200 meters in 31.02. Van Camp ran the final 200 in 32.81 and also passed Chelangat, who finished fourth.

The Razorbacks clinched the team title with 22 points in the pole vault following another 1-3-5-7 finish. Elien Vekemans won with a personal-best clearance of 14-8. Natassja Campbell, Kaitlyn Banas and Mackenzie Hayward also scored for Arkansas in the event.





The 2-3-4 finish in the mile by Gregory, Krissy Gear and Jolly gave the Razorbacks 19 points.

Maloney was the 800-meter champion in 2:02.10. She was Arkansas’ first champion in the event since Chrishuna Williams in 2015.

Wilson broke Regina Georgia’s nine-year-old program record with a 50.88 finish in the 400 meters. Jada Baylark scored eight points with a second-place, season-best time of 7.18 in the 60 meters.

Arkansas won its 12th conference title indoors. All have come under 32nd-year head coach Lance Harter, who won his 43rd SEC championship in three sports.



