Artist donates paintings to Gravette

GRAVETTE -- Thanks to the generosity of Arkansas artist Matt Coburn, guests in the Gravette City Council meeting room can enjoy artwork on the walls.

Coburn recently donated two paintings, one featuring the United States flag and one the Arkansas state flag.

Gravette city officials recently completed their move into the newly remodeled city hall building at 202 Main St. Committee of the Whole and City Council meetings are now being held in the new council chambers in that building.

Coburn is an impressionistic artist who uses the impasto technique in many of his works. Both the donated paintings are done with the impasto technique, which is the art of laying on paint or pigment thickly so it stands out from a surface. The pieces are done in bright, primary colors.

Coburn is a resident of Benton in Saline County but spends a great deal of time in Northwest Arkansas. He has a studio in Hiwasse, where he does a lot of his painting, and his works are on display at his gallery, Matt Coburn Fine Arts, at 102 E. Central Ave. on the square in downtown Bentonville.

Those wishing to learn more about Coburn's work are invited to visit his website at https://www.americanoriginals.com, check out his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AmericanaOriginals/or visit the Bentonville gallery.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Coburn can also be reached by telephone at (501) 909-6270.