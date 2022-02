ASU women at Texas-Arlington

ASU at Texas-Arlington

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE College Park Center, Arlington, Texas

RECORDS ASU 11-15, 4-9 Sun Belt Conference; Texas-Arlington 17-6, 11-3

SERIES Series tied 15-15

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Jireh Washington, 5-9, Jr.13.13.2

G Morgan Wallace, 5-10, Sr.10.58.1

G Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, Fr.7.41.4

F Trinitee Jackson, 6-3, Fr.12.08.7

G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, Fr.10.74.7

COACH Destinee Rogers (7-9 in first season as interim coach at ASU and overall)

TEXAS-ARLINGTON

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

F Starr Jacobs, 6-2, Jr.20.06.0

G Terryn Milton, 5-9, Sr.11.74.6

F Shyia Smith, 5-11, Sr.6.93.9

G Claire Chastain, 6-0, Sr.8.34.5

G Katie Ferrell, 6-1, Sr.5.15.6

COACH Shereka Wright (30-13 in second season at Texas-Arlington and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASUTexas-Arlington

77.5Points for68.6

72.3Points against65.2

+1.4Rebound margin-2.9

+1.9Turnover margin+1.9

42.3FG pct.42.8

33.33-pt pct.25.8

71.6FT pct.68.0

CHALK TALK ASU is currently the No. 9 seed for next week's Sun Belt Conference Tournament but potentially could end up as either No. 8 or No. 10. ... Texas-Arlington secured the No. 2 seed by virtue of its win against UALR on Friday afternoon.

-- Mitchell Gladstone