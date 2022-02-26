Australian guilty in fatal bottle toss

SINGAPORE — An Australian man pleaded guilty on Friday to hurling a wine bottle from his apartment at a group of Muslims having a dinner party that struck and killed a Singaporean man.

Andrew Gosling is being tried in a Singapore court on a charge of committing a rash act that caused the death of 73-year-old delivery driver Nasiari Sunee in August 2019. He also pleaded guilty to another charge of injuring Sunee’s wife.

Prosecutors said the acts demonstrated religious hostility. Gosling faces a possible seven years in jail.

Defense lawyer N. Sreenivasan cited a report by medical experts that found alcohol may have impaired Gosling’s judgment.

The anti-Muslim thoughts “were obsessive negative thoughts which he was prone to when he was intoxicated and did not represent the accused’s true feelings or intentions,” Sreenivasan cited the report as saying.

The report said, however, that the amount of alcohol Gosling consumed was within his usual limit and didn’t cause an unsound mind.

The court said sentencing would be held April 8.