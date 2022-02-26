Back in the U.S.S.R.

A shout-out to the Kremlin this week for translating Vladimir Vladimiroch's hour-long speech/harangue/declaration of war against Ukraine and maybe others. We'll have to trust the translation to be correct, because we cannot verify. But we do think that any cleanups that the Kremlin PR types added to the copy were what Mr. Putin meant. To put to the world anything else, a public relations specialist in Russia might end up a head shorter. You don't add typos to this man's speeches.

We note some of the passages today, and put them in italicized copy, to better set them off from our own thoughts. Because what President Putin says might not be, in a matter of speaking, "correct" or "right" or "honest." But he had to put the best face on his plans to invade Ukraine to his own people. And this is what he told them, in part:

I would like to emphasize again that Ukraine is not just a neighboring country for us. It is an inalienable part of our own history, culture and spiritual space. These are our comrades, those dearest to us--not only colleagues, friends and people who once served together, but also relatives, people bound by blood, by family ties.

So he's going to kill a bunch of them. Not only colleagues and friends and people who served, but relatives bound by blood. Emphasis on blood.

I will start with the fact that modern Ukraine was entirely created by Russia or, to be more precise, by Bolshevik Communist Russia. This process started practically right after the 1917 revolution, and Lenin and his associates did it in a way that was extremely harsh on Russia--by separating, severing what is historically Russian land. Nobody asked the millions of people living there what they thought.

Why not ask them today? As CNN did in a new poll out this week. Nearly two-thirds of Russians thought they were "one people" with the Ukrainians. Not 30 percent of Ukrainians agreed. Even in the most eastern province of Ukraine (the one closest to Russia), the poll couldn't get a majority of Ukrainians to agree to that one-people idea.

Next, he hit on the creation of the Soviet nation, Lenin/Stalin's policies toward Ukraine, sovereign rights, planned economies, all the way until the collapse of the old Soviet Union. Then on to the 2014 pro- and anti-Maidan demonstrations that killed dozens in Odessa:

The nationalists who have seized power have unleashed a persecution, a real terror campaign against those who opposed their anti-constitutional actions. Politicians, journalists, and public activists were harassed and publicly humiliated. A wave of violence swept Ukrainian cities, including a series of high-profile and unpunished murders. One shudders at the memories of the terrible tragedy in Odessa, where peaceful protesters were brutally murdered, burned alive in the House of Trade Unions. The criminals who committed that atrocity have never been punished, and no one is even looking for them. But we know their names and we will do everything to punish them, find them and bring them to justice.

The Russians have a list of people it needs to get. The Western press has been filled with stories of a "kill list" that the Russians have ready, including, according to the BBC, "those who oppose Russian actions, including Russian and Belarusian dissidents in exile in Ukraine, journalists and anti-corruption activists, as well as religious and ethnic minorities and LGBTQ+ persons."

Vladimir Putin also spelled out the difficulties of living in modern Ukraine. The water bills have gone up. Many people are out of work. The government has embezzled its way to the bottom.

As for the gas transportation system, it was built in its entirety by the Soviet Union, and it has now deteriorated to an extent that using it creates major risks and comes at a high cost for the environment.

So, an invasion would help the environment.

This situation begs the question: Poverty, lack of opportunity, and lost industrial and technological potential--is this the pro-Western civilizational choice they have been using for many years to fool millions of people with promises of heavenly pastures?

Come to the Kremlin. Join our economy. (According to a report from the Wilson Center, the Russian population identifies "rising prices, unemployment, poverty, and corruption as the most salient problems Russians face.")

It all came down to a Ukrainian economy in tatters and an outright pillage of the country's citizens, while Ukraine itself was placed under external control, directed not only from the Western capitals, but also on the ground, as the saying goes, through an entire network of foreign advisers, NGOs and other institutions present in Ukraine. They have a direct bearing on all the key appointments and dismissals and on all branches of power at all levels, from the central government down to municipalities, as well as on state-owned companies and corporations . . . .

There is no independent judiciary in Ukraine. The Kyiv authorities, at the West's demand, delegated the priority right to select members of the supreme judicial bodies, the Council of Justice and the High Qualifications Commission of Judges, to international organisations.

You want good government and the rule of law? You can have that when Russia takes over. Trust me. Hasn't Russia always been kind to Ukraine, and made things better? Minus a few starvations and other minor mistakes.

There are more and more acts enabling the Ukrainian military and law enforcement agencies to crack down on the freedom of speech, dissent, and going after the opposition. The world knows the deplorable practice of imposing unilateral illegitimate sanctions against other countries, foreign individuals and legal entities. Ukraine has outperformed its Western masters by inventing sanctions against its own citizens, companies, television channels, other media outlets and even members of parliament.

But me? I handle opposition differently. Don't you read the papers?

We're just about out of room in this column and haven't touched upon the second half of the harangue. The best sum-up of the speech might have come from an opinion writer at CNN, David A. Andelman. In an essay last week, he said this about Mr. Putin's State of the Coming War address:

The speech was "a frightening insight into the deep thinking of the path Putin would like to follow. It should send chills across the Baltic states through the Stans and beyond--all once republics of the Soviet Union, amalgamated at gunpoint from the time of the Russian Revolution to the end of World War II. Putin seems to believe it is his mission to recreate the old Soviet Union.

"And apparently, he intends to start with Ukraine."