Baffert, Newgrange taking aim at Rebel

HOT SPRINGS -- Few signs of awe surround the Rebel Stakes entrant Newgrange, but admiration pours from the 3-year-old's Hall of Fame trainer.

"What I love about this horse is that he has a will to win," Bob Baffert said Thursday. "I love horses that have a lot of W's by their name. He found a way to win last time. That's what I like about him."

A son of Violence and maternal grandson of Empire Maker, Newgrange is the 9-5 morning-line favorite in today's $1 million Grade II Rebel Stakes, a Kentucky Derby-qualifier for 3-year-old horses at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort today. Ten others are entered in the race with a post time scheduled for 5:22 p.m.

The Rebel is the 11th of 12 races on Oaklawn's card.

Newgrange, owned by SF Racing and nine others, has won each of his three career starts. His last was Oaklawn's Grade III Southwest Stakes. He had won his first two races gate to wire, including the Grade III Sham Stakes at Santa Anita Park on Jan. 1.

Newgrange started the Southwest from the 10th post and raced behind Kavod and longshot Classic Moment into the homestretch. He passed Kavod to take the lead just short of the 16th pole to win by 1 1/2 lengths in front of fast-closing Barber Road.

Kavod finished fourth, 5 1/2 lengths back, and Classic Moment sixth.

"He ran OK," Baffert said. "He won, but we expected a stronger run out of him. Maybe it was strong. There were some nice horses there, but he was put in a different situation. He was behind horses, and he had never been behind horses. He handled it well, but turning for home, he never really looked like the winner until he hit the 16th pole."

Baffert has trained a record eight Rebel winners and has Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez set to ride Newgrange.

The Rebel is one of six 85-point Kentucky Derby qualifying races. Finishers earn 50, 20, 10 and 5 points for first through fourth, respectively. Its purse is by far the highest of the group. The Sunland Derby at Sunland Park, N.M., is next with a purse of $500,000.

Baffert was disqualified from racing at Churchill Downs for two years after his winning entrant -- Medina Spirit -- tested positive for a forbidden level of medication after last season's Kentucky Derby. Derby qualifying points earned by Baffert horses in prep races through the fall of 2023 will be voided.

Trained by Chris Hartman and ridden by Francisco Arrieta, Kavod finished fourth in Oaklawn's first and second of four Derby qualifiers, a run he began in the 1-mile Smarty Jones Stakes on Jan. 1.

"We're trying to figure out how we can get the money," Hartman said. "We're not really interested in the points, because [the Derby is] not really on the agenda unless something drastically changes. [The Rebel is] a million-dollar race, and there doesn't seem to be any bears in there."

Hartman said Kavod, 12-1 on the morning line, needs to last a little longer in the Rebel.

"There doesn't look to be any killers in the race, so that's sort of the line we took on it coming in here," Hartman said. "We're trying to find another 16th of a mile somewhere around here."

Regardless of Kavod's result, Hartman said he thinks the favorite is vulnerable.

Barber Road, a son of Race Day trained by John Ortiz, is the Rebel's 9-2 second-choice.

"In the Southwest, I thought Barber Road ran a winning race," Ortiz said. "It wasn't a winning trip, but it was a winning race. He came a little slow out of the gate, and then he went wide. Both turns, he was wide, and he ended up rallying. He was the only horse closing, and he gallops out in front of Newgrange. He ran a winning race, just not a winning result."

Reylu Gutierrez is listed to ride Barber Road, who finished second in the Smarty Jones and has eight Derby-qualifying points.

Ben Diesel, owned by Willis Horton of Marshall, was seventh of 13 in the Smarty Jones but responded to finish third, 2 3/4 lengths behind Newgrange, in the Southwest.

Ridden by Jon Court in each of his four career starts, Ben Diesel is 6-1 on the morning line.

"He's moving forward mentally and physically," Court said. "He shows up every time. He's confirmed that he's a worthy competitor, and he's ready to jump up and win one of these big ones now and continue the path to the Kentucky Derby."

Three horses in the Rebel field are entered from the barn of Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen, led by Myracehorse Stable's Chasing Time, the 8-1 morning-line fourth choice who will make his first stakes start.

Asmussen also trains Epicenter, the winner of the Grade II Risen Star Stakes run last Saturday at Fairgrounds in New Orleans.

Dash Attack, among a handful of Derby hopefuls from trainer Kenny McPeek's stable last fall, started the Southwest at the 3-1 but flattened in the homestretch and finished fifth, 7 3/4 lengths behind the winner. McPeek blamed a lack of fitness.

"I don't think we did a very good job of getting him ready," McPeek said. "We missed about three straight days of frozen racetracks, and we kept having to push his last workout back. We pushed it back until the Monday before the Southwest, and I don't think we did enough with him."

Half-mile bullet works of 59.80 on Feb. 12 and 1:00.40 last Saturday indicate Dash Attack's current readiness.

"This race, we've had a chance to correct all that," McPeek said. "We've had two strong breezes, and we'll line him up and give him another run."

Newgrange arrived at Oaklawn on Wednesday following a flight from Ontario, Calif., and a van ride from Memphis. Baffert said he planned a trip to Hot Springs for the Rebel before his flight was canceled by freezing weather across much of Arkansas.

"I love the atmosphere there," Baffert said. "It's packed. I mean, the Cellas do just a tremendous job. During the pandemic, they should've gotten the Eclipse. During covid, they came through big time, big time. They're making [Oaklawn] bigger and better. They're the future of racing. It's amazing how strong it is there."