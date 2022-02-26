GOLF

Berger moves atop Honda leaderboard

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- Daniel Berger no longer needs to answer questions about how his back is feeling. The scorecard is telling the story.

Berger -- playing what amounts to a home tournament for him, with his residence a 15-minute drive away in Jupiter -- had a three-shot lead through two rounds of the Honda Classic, after a second consecutive round of 5-under 65 on Friday.

"You get your mom's cooking, you get to sleep in your own bed," Berger said. "It's pretty comfortable."

First-round leader Kurt Kitayama eagled the par-5 18th as darkness was closing in, finishing a round of 69 and ending the day tied for second at 7 under with Chris Kirk (68). Mark Hubbard (64) was another shot back at 6 under, as was Adam Svensson -- who hit all 18 greens on his way to a 65 and finished with a par at 6:41 p.m., 22 minutes after sundown.

"This course is crazy," Hubbard said. "There's so much trouble. Anything can happen on any given hole, so you really cannot get ahead of yourself."

Berger's 10-under 130 tied the third-lowest score through 36 holes since the Honda moved to PGA National in 2007; Aaron Wise was 12 under through two rounds last year, Rory McIlroy was 11 under at the midway point in 2014 and Brendon De Jonge was 10 under that same year.

None of them went on to win. McIlroy lost in a playoff to Russell Henley, Wise shot 75-73 on the weekend to tie for 13th and De Jonge went 76-78 on the weekend to freefall all the way to a tie for 63rd.

Berger had a five-birdie, zero-bogey opening round Thursday and was nearly as flawless Friday, with six birdies and a bogey. The only stroke he gave back was on the par-3 15th, his sixth hole of the day, when his tee ball landed in a bunker and he wound up missing a 15-foot par putt.

Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) turned in an even-par 70 on Friday and is tied for 53rd at 2-over 142. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) struggled Friday with a 6-over 76 and missed the cut at 7-over 147.

Daniel Berger lines up a putt on the 15th green during the second round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)



Daniel Berger hits from a bunker onto the 15th green during the second round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)



Daniel Berger watches a goose before hitting from a bunker on the 15th hole during the second round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)



Mark Hubbard hits his second shot from the sixth hole during the second round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)



Joaquin Niemann, of Chile, hits his second shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, awards the Governor's Medal Of Freedom to Barbara Nicklaus, right, for her contributions and commitment to pediatric health care in the state at the Honda Classic golf tournament Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (Greg Lovett/The Palm Beach Post via AP)

