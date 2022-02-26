Sections
Boy, 3, dies after he was found unresponsive in Benton apartment Saturday

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 10:14 p.m.
A Benton Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Benton police on Saturday were investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy who was found unresponsive at an apartment complex.

Officers responded at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday to the Chapel Ridge apartments, 6101 Alcoa Road, where they found the child, according to a news release. 

The young boy was rushed to a hospital, but later died, the release stated. 

Details about what led to the child's injuries weren't released Saturday, and Benton police called the "death investigation" ongoing. Agency officials asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the Benton Police Department.

