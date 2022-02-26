



DEAR CAR TALK: The wife of a couple we've known forever was driving her 10-year-old Subaru Outback, when three of her lug nuts sheared off, and the other two came out. She pulled over and, somehow, the wheel stayed on the car.

The car had just had the tires rotated at a Subaru dealership. The simple answer is that the lug nuts were not tightened enough. The dealership stepped up and paid for towing, a new wheel and a car rental.

OK, so what's the question? Two weeks later, it happened again on another wheel. Neither the dealer nor Subaru have any answers.

If it were my wife's car, either the car or I would be gone! Thoughts? — Tom

DEAR READER: Yeah. The dealership didn't fail to tighten the lug nuts. They tightened them way too much.

Each wheel hub on the car has five "wheel bolts" that stick out. You hang the wheel on those five bolts, and then you use lug nuts to hold the wheel in place. But if you grossly overtighten the lug nuts, you end up pulling — and then actually stretching — those wheel bolts.

And when you stretch metal and deform it, you weaken it, and — as your friend found out — it can break.

Then, once one bolt breaks, the pressure increases on the remaining bolts, making them more vulnerable to breaking, right? Now you're trying to hold the wheel on with only four bolts, and each one has 25% more work to do. Then another breaks, and you're going around a corner at 50 mph with only three bolts holding the wheel on. At some point, the rest of them just shear off, and the result is calamity.

How does this mistake happen? Well, an inexperienced technician might be given "simple" jobs at first that he "can't screw up." Like rotating tires.

But if he sets his torque wrench to 500 pounds instead of 80 pounds — thinking "if loose is bad, tighter is better" — he'd stretch the heck out of those bolts.

So, what to do? At the very least, the dealership ought to replace every single one of your friend's wheel bolts. They're all suspect, in my view.

Second, they probably ought to have their technicians use something called torque sticks, which go between the wrench and the nuts, and limit the amount of torque that can be applied.

And third, they ought to go through their service records and call in every surviving customer whose car that technician worked on. It's likely there are other people driving around with overtightened, failed or failing wheel bolts that all need to be replaced. And they may not be as lucky as your friend was, Tom.

DEAR CAR TALK: I have a 2017 Honda H-RV. The problem is that the positive battery terminal has "excessive corrosion." The dealer wants $1,500 to replace wiring and terminals.

I have cleaned the terminals but am waiting on the results. Is this a design flaw? I don't live right near the ocean. — Mike

DEAR READER: It sounds like your dealer has an "excessive boat payment" due, Mike.

I'm suspicious. The car is far too new to require any kind of wiring replacement. And if it does, you'd be justified in asking Honda to participate in paying for the repair.

If you're getting corrosion on a battery terminal, it can be due to nothing more than time and the climate you live in. It could be a sign of a failing battery, if battery acid is escaping. Or, in rare cases, it can be due to an alternator that's overcharging, which is easier to accept than a dealer that's overcharging.

But none of those are $1,500 problems.

So, this is absolutely a case where you want a second opinion. Go to a mechanic you trust (search on mechanicsfiles.com if you don't have one) and ask him to look at it.

Unless he sees an obvious problem, like a crack in the top of the battery casing, he should test the battery and charging system.

If the battery and alternator both test OK, then he should thoroughly clean the terminals for you. He can even hit them with some anti-corrosive spray. I used to hit my brother with that, but it didn't do much good.

Then drive the car for a month or two with clean terminals and check again for corrosion.

If it's back, you can try replacing the battery. Most batteries last four to five years these days, so you might be due. But that's a $200 job. Even an alternator — should you need one — is a $500-$600 job. I honestly don't know how they're getting to $1,500.

If the charging system is fine and the car continues to operate well, but the corrosion keeps coming back, then you may just need to add an item to your seasonal chores, Mike: clean gutters, rake leaves, remove crust from battery terminals. Good luck.

