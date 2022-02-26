Charged atmosphere





FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks looked ready to beat No. 10 Kentucky two years ago at Walton Arena when Wildcats Coach John Calipari drew two technical fouls and an automatic ejection with 8:19 left.

A capacity crowd was going nuts and the Razorbacks took a three-point lead on the free throws resulting from the technical free throws.

In Eric Musselman's first season as the University of Arkansas coach, a signature victory was within the Razorbacks' grasp.

But Kentucky went on a 17-2 run after Calipari's ejection and rallied to win 73-66.

"I think we got too emotionally invested early in the game," Musselman, who has a 67-25 record in his third season at Arkansas, said this week. "I don't think our legs ran out of gas, I think emotionally we ran out of gas.

"When Coach Cal got thrown out of the game, I think that some of our players from a maturity standpoint might have thought that the game would change in our [favor], which it didn't. It flipped the other way.

"And that's why Coach Cal is a phenomenal coach and really can read situations."

Calipari and the No. 6 Wildcats (23-5, 12-3 SEC) will be back at Walton Arena today to take on the No. 18 Razorbacks (22-6, 11-4). Tipoff is 1 p.m. on CBS.

Musselman said he is confident the Razorbacks are better equipped to handle a matchup against Kentucky on the big stage given that this season Arkansas is 3-0 against nationally-ranked teams.

The Razorbacks won 65-58 at No. 12 LSU and have beaten No. 1 Auburn 80-76 in overtime -- resulting in fans storming the court -- and No. 16 Tennessee 58-48 at home.

"We talked about being level," Musselman said after the Auburn game. "When that thing went to overtime and we were in the huddle, I didn't sense any panic.

"We had a lot of players talking in the huddles, which I thought was a great sign."

The Razorbacks are used to the attention and pressure that comes with a game like today's.

"We certainly have talked to our team about the fact that Kentucky and Auburn and Tennessee are all teams that could make a Final Four, and certainly feel like Kentucky is a team that can win a national championship based on their talent, based on Coach Calipari's experience coaching in big games and his X's and O's," Musselman said. "I guess we've got to bring our A game without a doubt, across the board with everybody, because this Kentucky team is really good."

Arkansas won 81-80 at Kentucky last season, but the Razorbacks haven't beaten the Wildcats at Walton Arena since an 87-85 overtime victory in 2014 capped by Michael Qualls' last-second dunk of a missed shot.

"I don't remember watching that Michael Qualls putback dunk at the time, but I've seen the highlights of it, of course," Arkansas sophomore forward Jaylin Williams said. "I was actually here watching the Kentucky game a couple years ago when their coach got thrown out.

"I remember how loud it was and just the environment. [Kentucky's players] looking around, covering their ears.

"I know it's going to be a crazy environment and we play for things like this. You want to play in front of the pressure, the rivalry. I feel like we're ready to play."

The Wildcats are used to getting every opponent's best shot and facing raucous crowds on the road.

"That's been the story of Kentucky basketball traveling in the SEC for years now," said Wildcats senior guard Kellan Grady, a graduate transfer from Davidson. "We expect it to be an electric environment and a sold-out crowd with a ton of students and a lot of enthusiasm.

"The good thing is we're prepared for that. We've faced that and we've got some good experience with that. We're looking forward to the challenge."

The Razorbacks are 12-1 in their past 13 games with the only loss in that span at Alabama 68-67 two weeks ago.

"From what I've seen, they will scramble up the game, but they never really seem to be out of control," Calipari said of the Razorbacks. "So they're disciplined in what they're doing.

"They're running motion and curl cuts and spin cuts and backdoors and all the stuff, but there's some organization to it.

"They play really hard. They don't let go of the rope at any point in any game I've watched. I watched the Alabama game, and they never stopped. They just gave themselves a chance.

"They're not going to beat themselves. You've got to go in there and you've got to beat them, and it's really hard to do."

Arkansas' victories in marquee SEC games -- especially over Auburn -- has helped raise the Razorbacks' profile around the country.

The Arkansas-Auburn game, broadcast on ESPN2, had a peak viewing audience of 1.96 million, which was the network's largest audience for a regular-season college basketball game since December 2018 according to ESPN.

"Some games, you might get 30 or 40 texts," Musselman said. "Then others you might get upwards of 200."

Musselman said he has talked to the Razorbacks about playing today as they did in beating their ranked opponents.

"We've talked about some of our big games with crowds, about the fact that we've got to play for 40 minutes," Musselman said. "We know there's going to be scoring runs. The game is never over."

Especially if Calipari gets ejected.





Arkansas coach Eric Musselman directs his players Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, during the second half of the Razorbacks' 74-61 win over Mercer in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville . (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)





