Church notes: The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista working with Canopy NWA

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday morning worship services, both in-person and livestreamed, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Online worship services are available on YouTube and through the church's website at www.fpcspringdale.org. Interim Pastor Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost is leading services. The church continues to search for an installed pastor. Sunday School classes are at 9:30 a.m. for all ages.

Church van pickup for Sunday services has resumed. Call the church office at 751-2040 if you would like a ride.

The Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's Parish Associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas. Working with Crowder College, Spanish language GED classes are offered at the church Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually or in your relationships -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

After Church Fellowship is at 11:45 a.m. Sundays in Fellowship Hall. Join your friends for a cup of coffee and a light snack following services each week. This Sunday, there will be a special congregational gathering to look at future growth of the church while maintaining a vibrant congregation.

Sunday School classes are at 9:30 a.m. for all ages:

Children's B.L.A.S.T.in-person classes, including a time for Children's Choir

Youth are studying a series called Justice for All, learning to practice justice that restores what is broken.

Adult Sunday School classes include in-person and Zoom classes on several topics. Present Word/Connections class will be virtual only, starting at 9 a.m. Zoom link is online.

Lectionary Bible Study will be at 9 a.m. on Mondays, both in-person and via Zoom.

Ladies' Small Group Zoom Fellowship is at 7 a.m. each Wednesday.

FPC Youth Group meets Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Youth Wing of the church. The Youth Lunch Bunch meets immediately following Sunday worship until 2 p.m.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., worships on Sundays at 10 a.m.

The church will host Lenten soup suppers and meditations on Wednesdays from March 2 through April 6. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. in McKay Hall. Meditations begin at 6:20 p.m. in the sanctuary. Suggested donation is $3/person, $5/family. Contact the church office to sign up.

For Bible study opportunities:

Adult Bible Fellowship: 9 a.m. Sunday, McKay Hall.

Men's Bible Fellowship: 8 a.m. Wednesday, Meeting Room.

Women's Bible Fellowship: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Lower Level 8/9.

Community Life Groups: Various times and days.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., meets for regular Sunday morning worship at 8:30 a.m. for the traditional service and at 10:45 a.m. for the blended service. You can always visit us on our website at www.bvlutheran.com.

Sunday school for all age children and teens meets in the lower level at 9:30 a.m., and adult Bible classes are in the Fellowship Hall and in the library, also at 9:30 a.m. Christianity 101, where you can learn about Luther's Small Catechism and how it relates to our members, is led by Pastor Hass in the library.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., offers worship at 10:15 a.m. on Sundays in person and online via Facebook and YouTube The youth will lead worship this Sunday.

The FPC Food Pantry is operating as a drive-through from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Please bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., warmly invites the community to worship. In-person worship is at 10 a.m. Sundays. Masks are strongly recommended for everyone. Childcare is available. Watch the service live on the church website or Facebook page.

The Missions Committee is working with Canopy NWA to help resettle refugees in Northwest Arkansas. With the Afghan crisis and continuing global relocations, Canopy has resettled more than 130 refugees in the last six months. To help with this growing need, PCBV is launching a Love Your Neighbor project. How can you contribute? Help assemble household Welcome Kits. Donate gently used furniture. Give to help newly arriving families. For more information or to make a donation, call the church office.

Do you want to learn a little bit about what it means to be Presbyterian? What do we agree on? What might we disagree on and still be friends in full communion together? If you are curious, considering membership, or just want to learn more, grab a coffee in Fellowship Hall and join Pastor Judi McMillan on Feb. 27 in the church parlor following worship. Questions? Call the church office. Worship is at 10, with the class to follow at 11 a.m.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

