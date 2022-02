Countries pile financial punishments on Russia

BRUSSELS -- With a military intervention in Ukraine off the table, countries around the world looked to heap more financial punishment on Moscow, including the European Union's approval of an asset freeze on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The EU's unanimous decision, part of a broader sanctions package, indicated that western powers are moving toward unprecedented measures to try to force Putin to stop the invasion of Russia's neighbor and from unleashing a war in Europe.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said the move would be "a unique step in history toward a nuclear power, a country that has a permanent seat on the Security Council, but also shows ... how united we are." It was unclear what the practical impact on the two men would be and how important their assets in the EU were.

"I can assure you that if you got major assets and all of a sudden you can't get hold of them, it will cost you," said EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell. He did not provide details.

An equally big move would be to ban Putin and Lavrov from EU travel. But EU leaders made it clear that would be off the table for now, since it might complicate diplomatic moves once all sides get around the negotiating table.

EU ministers have said that even further sanctions were still possible, including booting Russia out of the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication.

SWIFT delivers secure messages and payment instructions among financial institutions and companies in more than 200 countries and territories. It handled 42 million messages a day on average last year, making it key to payments that are the lifeblood of international commerce.

Europe uses SWIFT to send payments for Russian natural gas needed to heat its homes and power factories, meaning a ban could threaten supplies in the midst of the winter heating period, adding to an already heightened cost of living crisis in the region.

In the 24 hours after Putin signed a decree recognizing two breakaway Ukrainian territories, the West spent about $700 million on everything from oil and refined products, natural gas, aluminum, coal, nickel, titanium, gold and other commodities from Russia, showing the scale of the transactions between the two sides.

Banks in the U.K. have also raised another potential downside to a SWIFT cutoff in talks with political leaders, according to people familiar with the discussions. Since SWIFT is a messaging system for payments, banning Russia could make it harder to trace funds of individuals or businesses that are sanctioned, the people said.

U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said his country will work to persuade other nations to exclude Russia from the SWIFT system, giving the most overt signal yet from a British minister about its stance on the matter.

SWIFT -- overseen by the National Bank of Belgium and central bank representatives from the U.S., U.K., EU, Japan and others -- was forced to cut access to Iranian banks in 2012, after the EU imposed financial sanctions on the country over its nuclear program.

"The EU isn't on board with removing Russia from SWIFT, for one thing because the EU isn't on board with letting go of Russian energy," said Erik Meyersson, a Stockholm-based senior economist covering the Eurozone at Svenska Handelsbanken.

Europe's reliance on Russian fuel was also in clear view when the U.S. Treasury said Thursday that energy will be among areas exempt from the sanctions. With energy-related transactions still possible via European banks, they're "sanctions designed not to sanction," according to Columbia University professor Adam Tooze.

"The debate about SWIFT is not off the table, it will continue," Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said.

Admonishing Russia further, the Council of Europe suspended Russia from the continent's foremost human rights organization. The 47-nation council said Russia remained a member and continued to be bound by the relevant human rights conventions.

Undeterred in the game of punitive sanctions, Russia started its own tit-for-tat measures, banning British flights to and over its territory in retaliation to a similar U.K. ban on Aeroflot flights.

Russian authorities also announced the "partial restriction" of access to Facebook after the social media network limited the accounts of several Kremlin-backed media. Russian state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said it demanded that Facebook lift the restrictions it placed Thursday on state news agency RIA Novosti, state TV channel Zvezda, and pro-Kremlin news sites Lenta.Ru and Gazeta.Ru.

Yet with the Kremlin's eyes fully targeted on expanding the attacks on Ukraine, almost all of the action was still going one way.

The EU and other western powers, like the United States and the United Kingdom, have agreed on a slew of sanctions targeting sectors from Russia's banking sector to its oil refineries and defense industry.

Biden said the U.S. sanctions on Russian banks "have an equal consequence, maybe more consequence than SWIFT."

Just as Russia was making a pincer movement to choke Ukraine and its capital, Kyiv, Western powers were implementing measures aimed at "asphyxiating Russia's economy," in the words of French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Seeking to buttress its eastern flank, the NATO alliance held a virtual summit of government leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, later Friday.

Action wasn't only limited to western powers.

Countries in Asia and the Pacific have joined the U.S., the EU and others in the west in piling on punitive measures against Russian banks and leading companies. The nations have also set up export controls aimed at starving Russia's industries and military of semiconductors and other high-tech products.

"Japan must clearly show its position that we will never tolerate any attempt to change the status quo by force," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters Friday while announcing new measures that included freezing the visas and assets of Russian groups, banks and individuals, and the suspension of shipments of semiconductors and other restricted goods to Russian military-linked organizations.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said "an unthinkable number of innocent lives could be lost because of Russia's decision," and announced targeted travel bans against Russian officials and other measures.

Taiwan announced Friday that it would join in economic sanctions, although it did not specify what those would be. They could potentially be focused on export control of semiconductor chips, where Taiwan is the dominant producer.

While most nations in Asia rallied to support Ukraine, China has continued to denounce sanctions against Russia and blamed the U.S. and its allies for provoking Moscow. Beijing, worried about American power in Asia, has increasingly aligned its foreign policy with Russia to challenge the west.

"The Chinese government is following through on easing trade restrictions with Russia and that is simply unacceptable," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison complained. "You don't go and throw a lifeline to Russia in the middle of a period when they're invading another country," he added.

Information for this article was contributed by Raf Casert and Foster Klug of The Associated Press; and by Nicholas Comfort of Bloomberg News.