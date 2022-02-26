Couple found dead in Fayetteville’s Walker Park identified

FAYETTEVILLE -- Ray Topf and Mandy Hanes were at the top of a waiting list for housing before they were found dead in a tent Thursday morning in Walker Park.

Police identified the couple Friday.

Their names and their deaths were already known to those in the local homeless community, according to Solomon Burchfield, director of New Beginnings, which provides housing for up to 20 people needing shelter.

"I've known Ray and Mandy for many years," Burchfield said Friday. "A lot of folks here at New Beginnings knew them. They've been without housing for many years as part of what is called the 'chronically homeless.' As opposed to those who are just going through a temporary period where they are without shelter, the chronically homeless often have other issues and may be without shelter for years."

Officers were sent to Walker Park around 8 a.m. Thursday to do a welfare check, according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy, public information officer for the Police Department. Topf, 56, and Hanes, 50, were found dead in a tent, Murphy said.

Their bodies are being sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death, Murphy said. No foul play is suspected.

Walker Park is frequently used as a camping site by members of Fayetteville's homeless population, according to Burchfield.

He said he had worked with Topf and Hanes for years and persuaded them to accept shelter assistance during cold weather in the past.

"Within the last year, when it got so very cold, we were able to help them get out of the cold and into a hotel," Burchfield said. "So many of the chronically homeless don't want to come into the shelters. They say, 'I've been through this before. I know how to stay warm.' They tried to tough it out. A lot of folks who've been out there for a long time, that's what they do."

Temperatures in the area dipped into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Records in the Washington County Clerk's Office show Topf and Hanes were married Aug. 15. New Beginnings has four cabins reserved for couples, and Topf and Hanes would have been able to take the next vacancy, Burchfield said.

New Beginnings is a transitional living community, meaning residents live rent-free and work with staff to find permanent housing during their stay. There is no cap on how long a resident can live there. The community of 20 prefabricated homes on 19th Street opened in September.

New Beginnings residents meet each Thursday night to discuss any topics they want to address, he said. At the meeting Thursday, the deaths of Topf and Hanes prompted a range of emotions after the residents observed a moment of silence, Burchfield said.

"One gentleman broke down in tears," Burchfield said. "Another man was just [angry]. He said, 'I'm tired of hearing things like this.' It hit hard."