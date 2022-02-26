MASTERSON ONLINE: Dead in a cell

The discovery of 32-year-old Kiari Riggins dead and alone in his single cell at the East Arkansas Brickeys Unit in Marianna earlier this month triggered memories of 17 officially labeled cell suicides I discovered occurring in two years inside 11 of Chicago's police lockups.

That shocking number represented more cell deaths during the same two-year period than the combined total in New York City and Los Angeles.

This series of stories in the Chicago Sun Times was published in 1981 and prompted reforms in the city's police department and the way in which arrestees were handled in custody.

Then, in 1994, another similar series reported and written for the Asbury Park Press of New Jersey disclosed the extent and nature of many such cell deaths and led to federal legislation that required they be reported to the U.S. Justice Department.

Riggins was serving a 40-year sentence for rape out of Pulaski County. Learning about his death alone in a prison cell understandably piqued my interest, as happens every time I read similar accounts.

Many inmates reportedly hanged themselves with everything from shreds of bedsheets, to clothing, shoestrings, belts or anything available that could be fashioned into a noose.

The news story didn't elaborate specifically on how Riggins died, as the Arkansas State Police and Department of Corrections were investigating.

My initial interest in Chicago's cell deaths stemmed from a small news account buried deep inside the Sun-Times, much as with other such deaths routinely are, as with the story about Riggins in this newspaper. It's seldom, if ever, front-page headlines in most papers when one in custody dies in a cell.

The youthful Black victim in Chicago that set me to investigating what I soon discovered had been the 16 other "suicides" of Black men over two years had been arrested, but not convicted, on a charge of resisting arrest. He had yet to enter a plea when he was found hanging from the shoestrings of his tennis shoes that were several years old.

Shoestrings and leather belts had been used in 10 of the 17 deaths. Both had become the common tool reportedly used until the official policy became to remove them from prisoners upon admission.

The most suspicious red flag that prompted me to examine the extent and nature of Chicago's cell deaths was a phone call to the tennis shoe manufacturer. A spokesperson told me they routinely tested the breaking point of their new strings as at least 40 pounds less than the dead inmate weighed. And his three-year-old strings were well-worn.

Think about it.

About our brains

I'm betting there are facts about our brains most have yet to learn. I know I was far better informed after reading the following aspects of our ability to reason, according to Alyssa Jung, writing in Reader's Digest about brain myths.

For instance, did you realize brain size and intelligence are unrelated? The strength of neuron networks and how well cells connect with each other have more to do with our intelligence.

There is no scientific basis for the idea that people use one hemisphere of their brain more than the other for cognitive abilities.

Although it can be an uphill battle, the brain can repair itself to some extent or compensate for certain losses. In some instances, our brains can grow new cells.

One's memories are not carbon copies of events. "Memories," Jung wrote, "live in complex networks of nerve cell pathways throughout the brain," which recreates memories each time they're summoned, becoming more firmly established each time.

Heavy alcohol use can damage the brain but doesn't actually kill brain cells. Instead, neurons responsible for cellular communication are damaged, which triggers cognitive problems.

Lapsing into a coma is not akin to falling asleep. Those awakening from a coma can be disabled and require rehabilitation from a prolonged lack of activity.

Memory doesn't actually decline. While one's brain may indeed lose agility over time, its capacity remains unchanged, as long as dementia is held at bay.

And now, aren't we all just that much smarter?

Paying forward

My recent column item on people treating each other kindly and with respect drew considerable response. Below, from reader David, is a good example.

"Your column today brought back memories of me, hopefully, providing such just that for people. One year, couple of days before Christmas, when I lived in Fort Smith, I was in Chili's. It was a Friday or Saturday, and the place was full. I looked around and saw a mother with her two children, probably 8 or 10 years old. She looked exhausted. I told the wait person to bring me her tab and just tell her that it was taken care of.

"I preferred doing this stuff anonymously. I also told the wait staff to bring me the tab for a couple who seemed to either be celebrating an engagement or just a very happy time together. When I lived in Fayetteville, at times I would go to my favorite bar, Grub's, lay $100 bill on the bar, tell the bartender $30 was hers, and then anonymously pay the tabs of anyone until the remainder was gone. I enjoyed seeing the looks on faces, whether joy, or quiet relief, or just pleasure that someone had done something for them. I never let people know I was the one who did it. Anonymity made it that much more meaningful. Those who I did it for simply experienced the good that someone did for them. Thank you for writing that today."

Well, David, thank you in return for being an obvioulsy good and decent human being who thinks of others and shows your nature through action.

Zappers that equalize

I've previously expressed my feelings on rechargeable, hand-held stun guns and the need more than ever for every female to have such a handy equalizer in today's crime-ridden, car-jacking, looting, thieving, assault-happy America where lawbreaking apparently is becoming acceptable in larger cities since Democrat prosecutors have intentionally failed their public responsibilities to effectively uphold the law.

Not only should women everywhere have such a disabling device in their hand and looped to their wrist when out and about, but as inexpensive as they are ($29 to $59) for good ones on the Internet, it's probably wise to have one in the vehicle and another on their person.

Smart ladies also have their shocker out and flipped on in case of the unexpected when they walk to vehicles after dark. A 10-year, $6 trillion tax-paid joint study by physicists and classical European language professors at Harvard and Yale concluded stun guns never work when they are not turned on.

Jeanetta finds her device especially useful when walking our pound pup Benji and they are approached by larger dogs roaming neighborhoods. Whereas earlier she'd had only modest success yelling for roaming dogs to stay back, one touch of the intimidating zap button on her stun gun always sends them scurrying without harm to anyone.

Although most stun guns have a built-in flashlight, there also is an actual flashlight stun gun fashioned to serve as an additional defensive weapon.

Favorite palindrome

With the palindrome day of 2/22/22 having passed, I missed the opportunity to offer my favorite expression that reads the same forward as it does backward. Some consider the following as the best longer palindrome ever penned. This sentence of sheer genius supposedly came from a headline writer with a newspaper somewhere in the East: "A man, a plan, a canal, Panama."

Now go out into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly like you want them to treat you.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.