Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Decatur FFA keeping busy with projects, competitions

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.
SUBMITTED Decatur students attended the Impact Leadership Conference held at Camp Couchdale on Jan. 28 and 29. Pictured are Kayden Burr (front, left), Jacey Smith, Kaitlyn Funk, Landen Watson, Emilio Smith Gomez (back, left), Marlon McFarland, Rhandell Fipps and advisor Lisa Barrett.

DECATUR -- FFA in Decatur is currently selling Blue and Gold Meats until March 1.

A 2½ pound roll of sausage is $8, 3 pounds of thick-cut bacon is $18 and 5 pounds of breaded chicken fritters is $22.

On Feb. 16, the Decatur FFA held its monthly community food box giveaway in the Agriculture Building at Decatur High School.

On Friday, the Decatur Chapter competed in the State Beef Quiz Bowl competition held at the University of Arkansas. Today the chapter will compete at the Wild Hog Contest at the University of Arkansas.

The Agriculture Mechanics, Livestock Judging and Agriculture Business teams will also be competing on March 4. The Agriculture Mechanics team will compete at Northwest Technical Institute. On March 17, the Northwest District Contests at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville will be held.

Print Headline: Decatur FFA keeping busy with projects, competitions

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT