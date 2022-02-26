Decatur FFA keeping busy with projects, competitions

DECATUR -- FFA in Decatur is currently selling Blue and Gold Meats until March 1.

A 2½ pound roll of sausage is $8, 3 pounds of thick-cut bacon is $18 and 5 pounds of breaded chicken fritters is $22.

On Feb. 16, the Decatur FFA held its monthly community food box giveaway in the Agriculture Building at Decatur High School.

On Friday, the Decatur Chapter competed in the State Beef Quiz Bowl competition held at the University of Arkansas. Today the chapter will compete at the Wild Hog Contest at the University of Arkansas.

The Agriculture Mechanics, Livestock Judging and Agriculture Business teams will also be competing on March 4. The Agriculture Mechanics team will compete at Northwest Technical Institute. On March 17, the Northwest District Contests at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville will be held.