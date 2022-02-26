Dermott native’s ‘Flex’ to premiere

TheatreSquared will produce the co-world premiere of "Flex" by Candrice Jones, a Dermott native and winner of the 2020 Steinberg Playwright Award, June 19-24.

Performances of "Flex" are scheduled Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. at TheatreSquaredin Fayetteville. Tickets range from $18-$58.

Jones is a playwright, poet and educator who writes "love letters for and to women of the American South," according to a news release.

"'Flex' tells the story of a girls' high school basketball team from Plainnole, Ark.," according to the release. "It's 1997, and the women of the Lady Train team are inspired by the successes of the WNBA. With aspirations of going pro, they must first navigate the pressures of being young, Black and female in rural Arkansas. Will their fouls off the court tear their team apart? Or can they keep their pact to stick together through hell or high water? This powerful new play celebrates the fierce athleticism of women's basketball with all the adrenaline and swagger of a four-quarter game."

Jones is a VONA Playwriting alum, and CalArts Critical Studies MFA recipient. She is the author of the full-length play, Crackbaby (2010 Wasserstein Prize Nomination). She has been a resident fellow at Ground Floor housed by the Berkeley Rep, the Bay Area Playwrights' Festival, and MacDowell's Colony of the Arts. She received a 2019-20 Many Voices Fellowship and a 2020-21 Jerome Fellowship from The Playwrights' Center, according to the release.

"Flex" will be the final production in the Season 16 lineup at TheatreSquared. Recently workshopped at the 2021 Arkansas New Play Festival, "Flex" will debut in full production alongside the 2022 festival.

"We've never had so many people tell us on their way out of a workshop reading, 'you have to do this play,'" said Dexter Singleton, TheatreSquared director of new play development. "The audience loved it. The artists loved it. And now, all of Northwest Arkansas will have the chance to love it, too. The incredible humanity, compelling story and sheer energy of 'Flex' are simply not to be missed."

TheatreSquared's production is directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg, a founder and the former artistic director of MOXIE Theatre, which she led for 12 seasons. Sonneberg has also directed plays for The Old Globe Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, Cygnet Theatre, New Village Arts, Diversionary Theatre and the Playwright's Project as well as staged readings for theatres around the country.

TheatreSquared's production is a co-world premiere with Theatrical Outfit at Atlanta, Ga., where it will be produced in the fall of 2022. "Flex" was presented at NNPN's 2020 National Showcase of New Plays and developed at the 2019 Bay Area Playwrights Festival, a program of the Playwrights Foundation.

Through TheatreSquared's Lights Up! For Access program, supported by the Walmart Foundation, SNAP benefit recipients can purchase $1 tickets, while students and patrons under the age of 30 can purchase $10 tickets. Fully subsidized, free tickets are also available for clients of a number of local community service organizations.

Details: theatre2.org/lights-up, theatre2.org/subscribe or (479) 777-7477.