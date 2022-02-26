Dry spells costly for Trojans in loss

Coastal Carolina;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS

Mostafa;27;6-10;1-1;3-6;4;0;13

Green;23;1-4;2-2;0-2;4;1;4

Williams;28;2-10;1-2;0-6;3;2;7

Dibba;34;4-7;6-8;3-6;1;7;15

Cole;36;8-17;1-3;1-3;1;3;21

Uduje;21;1-4;0-0;0-2;2;0;3

Thomas;9;0-0;0-0;1-1;1;0;0

Likayi;19;2-5;0-0;1-5;4;2;5

Hippolyte;3;0-0;0-0;0-2;1;0;0

Team;;;;2-3;;;

Totals;200;24-57;11-16;11-36;21;15;68

PCT — FG 42.1, FT 68.8. 3-PT — 9-24, 37.5 (Cole 4-8, Williams 2-6, Likayi 1-2, Williams 1-2, Uduje 1-4, Green 0-2). BL — 1 (Mostafa). TO — 14 (Williams 3). ST — 6 (Dibba 2, Mostafa 2).

UALR;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS

Gardner;28;3-9;2-3;0-5;4;1;9

Maric;15;1-4;1-1;1-3;1;1;3

Jefferson;36;1-6;1-2;0-9;4;3;4

Smith;24;1-5;1-3;1-2;2;1;4

Curtis II;4;0-1;0-0;0-1;1;0;0

Stulic;29;4-6;1-2;1-3;4;1;11

Besovic;28;6-7;2-2;4-5;1;0;14

Palermo;15;2-3;1-4;0-0;0;0;5

White;21;1-8;2-3;0-4;1;2;5

Team;;;;1-2;;;

Totals;200;19-49;11-20;8-34;18;9;55

PCT — FG 38.8, FT 55.0. 3-PT — 6-20, 30.0 (Stulic 2-4, Smith 1-1, Gardner 1-4, Jefferson 1-5, White 1-6). BL — 3 (Besovic, Smith, Stulic). TO — 18 (Jefferson 5). ST — 8 (Stulic 2).

Halftime: Coastal Carolina 33, UALR 25

Officials — Casady, Hogan, Orkus Jr.

Attendance — 2,285

In the words of University of Arkansas-Little Rock men's Coach Darrell Walker, the Trojans had "guarded [their] a**** off" for 36 minutes.

And then? "Boom, boom, boom."

Coastal Carolina didn't let three straight C.J. White turnovers go to waste, converting each into points as part of a 17-4 run over the final four minutes as the Chanticleers turned away UALR 68-55 at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock on Friday night.

Vince Cole scored 21 points to lead Coastal Carolina and Ebrima Dibba added 15 as the Chanticleers finished with 20 points off turnovers and 20 on fast-break opportunities.

"Here we are right in the game, we have guarded our butts the whole game," Walker said. "I feel good about that, we've got a chance to win and then we turn the ball over three times in a row. We're not good enough to do that."

UALR (8-18, 3-11 Sun Belt Conference) trailed 27-13 with 3:33 until halftime, going more than six minutes without a field goal.

But Walker told his guys they needed to chip away and the Trojans cut the deficit to eight at halftime and then tied the score at 36-36 less than five minutes into the second half.

UALR even grabbed a lead at 39-38 on a three-point play by Myron Gardner, but the Trojans' advantage lasted only 23 seconds.

The Trojans had another stretch of seven-plus minutes with no buckets, but a simultaneous dry spell for Coastal Carolina (16-12, 8-8) kept UALR within four.

"We're not good enough to go on long, long droughts like that, and that's been happening to us all year," Walker said. "We had a lot of open shots that we didn't knock down."

The Trojans weren't helped by the absence of Nikola Maric in the second half. The senior forward started and played 15 of the first 20 minutes but didn't come out of the halftime locker room.

Although Walker had used both Maric -- who remained seven points shy of 1,000 for his career -- and Admir Besovic together in the first half to counter the Chanticleers' size, UALR had to lean solely on Besovic in the second half.

Besovic turned in easily his best performance as a Trojan, scoring a career-high 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting and matching his career best with five rebounds.

"I thought Admir was great," Walker said. "He was very active. If he plays like that, that can really help us."

Friday's loss locked UALR in as the No. 12 seed for the Sun Belt Tournament at Pensacola, Fla. The Trojans will open against fifth-seeded South Alabama on Thursday at 2 p.m. Central.

Arkansas State 62, Appalachian State 60

In a game of runs, the Red Wolves had the final burst, holding the Mountaineers without a field goal over the last 6:39 to eke out a win in the regular-season finale at Jonesboro’s First National Bank Arena.

Desi Sills (16) and Marquis Eaton (14) combined for 30 points on 13-of-23 shooting to carry Arkansas State (17-10, 8-7 Sun Belt Conference), but it was the Red Wolves’ defense that proved most crucial. Appalachian State shot just 25.9% (7 of 27) from the field in the second half and went 8 of 24 (33.3%) on three-pointers for the game.

After Justin Forrest’s jumper put the Mountaineers up 54-51 with 8:06 to play, ASU used an extended 9-2 run to take control, capped by a two-handed jam by Norchad Omier.

But when Eaton missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity with nine seconds to play, Appalachian State had a chance to send the game to overtime or win. Adrian Delph’s three-point try at the horn, however, came up short.

The Red Wolves will be the No. 6 seed in next week’s Sun Belt Tournament. They’ll open Thursday at 5 p.m. Central against 11th-seeded Louisiana-Monroe at Pensacola, Fla.