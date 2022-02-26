Ex-Arkansas state senator, convicted in kickback scheme, appeals again

Former Republican state Sen. Jon Woods, serving an 18-year federal sentence in a public corruption case, has filed arguments with the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals asking for a hearing to determine if information that wasn't turned over to Woods' defense could have affected the outcome of his 2018 trial.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks denied a similar motion last summer, and the 8th Circuit has already affirmed Woods' original conviction.

Woods, 44, of Springdale, was found guilty of 15 counts of public corruption over allegations he solicited and accepted kickbacks for the distribution of government funds. The guilty verdicts came on May 3, 2018, after a month-long jury trial in federal court in Fayetteville. On Sept. 6, 2018, he was sentenced to 18 years and four months in federal prison and ordered to pay $1.6 million in restitution.

Four additional state legislators pleaded guilty or were convicted on corruption-related charges in the investigation. Twelve employees or former employees of a Springfield, Mo.,-based nonprofit group, now known as Preferred Family Healthcare, have been convicted, pleaded guilty or are awaiting trial.

The scheme involved at least $20 million taken from taxpayers or the nonprofit.

Woods asked for a new trial last May 3, claiming the FBI coerced former state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, R-Little Rock, into giving incriminating information about Woods that should have been protected by attorney-client privilege. Hutchinson was the attorney for Milton "Rusty" Cranford, a lobbyist who pleaded guilty to paying bribes to Hutchinson and Woods, among others.

Hutchinson, the nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, pleaded guilty in July 2019 in three appearances in different courts to accepting bribes. He has not yet been sentenced.

In October, Brooks denied Woods' motion without a hearing to evaluate the new information, saying that it was not material. In November, Woods filed notice that he would take the matter up with the 8th Circuit.

The brief, filed Feb. 14 by Woods attorney John Wesley Hall, claimed that government attorneys had withheld potentially exculpatory evidence prior to trial.

Hall said investigators learned from Hutchinson that he had vetted Christina Mitchell, Woods' then-fiancee, for a job she was given by Cranford. Hutchinson, according to Woods' pleadings, found her qualified for the job. That information was not given to Woods' defense team, Hall said, and Mitchell's hiring was used during Woods' trial as evidence of a quid pro quo between Woods and Cranford.

That information, Hall said, was contained in an October 2017 letter from Hutchinson's attorney to government attorneys alleging that the FBI had coerced Hutchinson into providing privileged information from Cranford that proved damaging to Woods.

In the Feb. 14 filing, Hall raised the issues of Hutchinson's vetting of Mitchell and interference by FBI Agent Michael Lowe with Hutchinson's attorney-client privilege. Hall said the only remedy left is a hearing on those issues in the district court, so he is asking the 8th Circuit to remand the case back to the district court for a hearing to determine if a new trial is warranted.

"We're arguing that there are factual disputes to be resolved," Hall told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Thursday. "Judge Brooks' ruling was the factual disputes don't matter. That's really the bottom line, yeah, you've got factual disputes but they aren't material to the outcome, they won't change the outcome."

But Hall said without a hearing to determine whether those factual disputes are material to the outcome of Woods' case, the question of whether Woods received a fair trial will remain.

Information for this article was contributed by Doug Thompson of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.