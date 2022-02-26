Faith Matters: Without God, there is only hopelessness

One of the clearly left-leaning magazines I read and mostly enjoy for their coverage recently had a full page on the unthinkable. It was a discussion of the possibility of Civil War breaking out in our America with questions about how it would work. The heated and close to violent divisions in our vision and politics suggest the possibility, yet most of us, it seems, would never let it happen.

A second long article in one of our very conservative papers quoted a shocking statistic recently released by our Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It seems our hospital emergency room visits for attempted suicide among teenage girls were up by 51.6% in 2021 compared to 2019! All of us must ask, "What is going on?"! Evidence seems to point to their social connectedness with both friends and brutally not-caring critics via the internet. A negative stream is bringing anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts to injure their mental health.

One recent poll has claimed to find that for the first time in American history, less than 50% of our citizens declare that they believe in God. Increased negativity about religion, the church drop-outs, the "nons," and the secular humanists seem to hold a slim majority of our population. Most Christians see these numbers, and assign the chaos, crisis, and conflict in America to those people ignoring or even rejecting the God of our Declaration of Independence.

I write my column today as a retired Christian pastor -- an increasingly humble leader of what became close to a 3,000- member church. However, my main credential and motivation is the truth I have experienced in my 89 years of living and seeing hundreds -- even thousands -- of people positively transformed by giving their lives to Christ and attempting to follow His example and share His promises. In all my years I have never seen a Christian man or woman bring their problems and afflictions to Christ, take His cross on themselves, and yield to His voice of instruction, wisdom and love, and regret it. It happens as He promised: "I have come that all people who believe in Me will find real life and have it in abundance!" (John 10:10)

I was one of those who believed in Him when I was a senior in high school. The "god" that had my life was becoming a great jazz drummer. My band was already playing all over Dallas. Long range, my "god" was to become a fighter pilot in the Air Force. For entertainment, fun, and "kicks" (as we used to call them), I was a member of the "Filthy Four" where we pulled pranks and got laughs just inside the law! I felt I respected Jesus, but I didn't have anything to do with Him. That changed dramatically when I prayed and asked Him to come into my life as my Savior and Lord 71 years ago!

I have learned at least these three things. There is:

The Kingdom of Self -- all that matters is me -- equals hopelessness.

The Kingdom of Mankind -- all that matters is what people think of me -- also equals hopelessness.

The Kingdom of God -- all that matters is what He says -- equals hope!

H.D. McCarty pastored one of Fayetteville's largest churches for 39 years, served as the volunteer chaplain of the Razorbacks for 30 years and is a retired pilot and Air Force chaplain. Email him at hdm@venturesforchrist.com.