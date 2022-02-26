FFA Alumni giving back to students in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The FFA Alumni are preparing to present their annual scholarships to students looking at a future in agriculture.

FFA, which stands for Future Farmers of America, offers students the chance to learn agricultural and business skills, which will carry them into the future, according to FFA Alumni President Dillon Butler. This is done through Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) projects, which are supervised by advisors, Butler said.

The criteria for a student to receive an FFA scholarship is to be a part of the FFA and to go into an agricultural career, Butler said. This year, the FFA Alumni plans to present eight scholarships, Butler said.

FFA students participate through SAE projects, as well as involvement in the FFA and community service, Butler said.

"You start in your freshman year and you have tons of kids that are involved in the FFA," Butler said. "The closer you get to senior you whittle it down. So a lot of times what started as 45 kids will end up with 10 kids or five kids, something like that."

SAE projects teach kids about how to handle a farm, how to handle a small business, and how to use a profit and loss sheet, Butler said.

Projects can vary from raising livestock to something simple like having a garden. SAE projects are supervised by an advisor, which is usually the FFA teacher, Butler said.

Butler said his own FFA project involved growing flowers and then selling them to his mother.

"It can be a very simple thing, but you have to go on and log everything on a computer that the national FFA organization can see and check into and look at," Butler said.

Julie Griffin, vice president of the Arkansas FFA for the 2019/2020 school year, said the FFA benefited her greatly.

"It helped me find my future career, and it gave me lots of skills like public speaking, communication skills and time management which will help me in the future as well," Griffin said.

Presently Griffin is a junior at Arkansas State University and is studying agricultural education. Griffin's goal is to be either a middle-level or high school agriculture teacher, she said.

Kiley Weir, who is the granddaughter of the late FFA Alumni President Larry Bruce Myers, said FFA has opened doors for her.

"It's honestly made me into the person I am today, and I've been around it my whole life," Weir said. "I've made so many friends, and it's introduced me to livestock judging and other competitions as well."

After high school, Weir attended Fort Scott Community College, where she judged livestock and then transferred to the University of Arkansas, where she is deciding on a career in either beef/cattle genetics or nutrition, she said.

Scholarships will be presented during the annual scholarship presentation, Butler said. According to Siloam Springs Public Schools, this year's scholarship presentation will be at 6 p.m. April 28 at Siloam Springs High School.

The scholarships are funded through the FFA auction, which will be held at 10 a.m. April 23 at the Butler Creek Indoor Arena, Butler said.