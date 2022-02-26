Editor's note: This letter was originally published 15 years ago today.

Govern from center

If there is one thing we should learn from the last six years, it is that our next president absolutely must govern from the political center.

There is a lot of truth to the old saying, "United we stand, divided we fall." America will not be victorious when the president has cultivated the support of less than half of the American people. America prevails when it is united in its cause; never when it is divided against itself. Those who campaign for the presidency on a platform of political extremes should not be considered for the job.

I am a Christian liberal Democrat. I invite my counterparts on the conservative Republican side to join with me in supporting candidates who will govern from our great nation's powerful center.

LARRY SEIFERTH JR.

North Little Rock