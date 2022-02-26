Follow live: No. 18 Arkansas hosts No. 6 Kentucky

3:49, 1H - Arkansas 32, Kentucky 19

Nice defensive stretch there for the Razorbacks. Holding the Wildcats two two points in nearly three minutes is solid, and kind of what we've come to expect from this team defensively.

JD Notae has been doing it all for Arkansas. He has 16 points on 7 of 10 shooting and 2 of 4 from deep. He also has three assists.

Before missing his last three, he had made five straight shots. It was his longest stretch of consecutive scores since the win at LSU on Jan. 15.

Trey Wade and Stanley Umude each have five points for the Razorbacks. Oscar Tshiebwe has 12 points and 11 boards.

6:29, 1H - Arkansas 26, Kentucky 17

Pretty long stretch of basketball there, and several guys on both sides are understandably gassed.

JD Notae leads all scorers with 12 points on 5 of 7 shooting. He has hit 5 of his last 6 shots.

Stanley Umude just buried a big left-wing three. He's struggled from deep at home, so it's a good sign to see him have success in Bud Walton Arena.

Oscar Tshiebwe has 11 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists.

11:19, 1H - Arkansas 17, Kentucky 8

The Razorbacks extended their run to 15-0 and grabbed a 15-2 lead before the Wildcats got a couple buckets to drop.

Kentucky went nearly six full minutes without a field goal after adding a layup to begin the game.

JD Notae is playing great early. He has an early foul, so he needs to be careful on the defensive end and when he drives the ball into the lane, but he's got 10 points on 4 of 6 shooting – 2 of 3 from deep – and 2 assists.

Trey Wade has five points as well on a pair of dunks. The second was an and-1.

Jaylin Williams has done well on the glass so far limiting Oscar Tshiebwe, but he's still getting his. Williams has 2 points and 5 rebounds, and Tshiebwe has 8 points and 6 rebounds.

15:08, 1H - Arkansas 9, Kentucky 2

Pretty dizzying start to this game. The Wildcats got on the board first with a bucket from Oscar Tshiebwe, but the Razorbacks answered back in a big way.

Arkansas has reeled off the last night points. The Razorbacks are 4 of 9 from the floor early, and Kentucky is 1 of 7 with 3 turnovers.

John Calipari burned his first timeout after Arkansas went up 7-2. He then inserted Sahvir Wheeler at point guard. He has since turned the ball over twice.

Stanley Umude picked up a steal moments ago then went up to finish on the other end, missed then had to leave the game because of an injury. Not sure exactly what happened, but he went back toward the locker room prior to the first media timeout of the game.

JD Notae has five points early on on a drive and layup, and an off-the-dribble three from the left wing.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: JD Notae, Au'Diese Toney, Stanley Umude, Trey Wade and Jaylin Williams.

The Razorbacks’ successful run since Jan. 12 has largely been on account of their defense. Arkansas enters the weekend with the No. 14 defensive efficiency rating in the country this season (91.5), according to KenPom data.

That figure is fourth among SEC teams.

But in league-only games, the Razorbacks have been head-and-shoulders better on the defensive end than other teams. Against conference competition, Arkansas’ defensive efficiency rating is 90.5. Auburn ranks second at 94.9.

Umude has been terrific on the road for Arkansas, but he has struggled a bit in home games. This month he is averaging 6.3 points in three games in Bud Walton Arena and has hit just 2 of 15 three-point looks.

Kentucky's starters: Davion Mintz, Jacob Toppin, Kellan Grady, Keion Brooks and Oscar Tshiebwe.

John Calipari said prior to the game that TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler, the team's starting backcourt when healthy, would likely play today, but he will not start them. They have been battling injuries.

Kentucky ranks third nationally in offensive efficiency (121.3) and 20th in defensive efficiency (93.4), according to KenPom. It is one of eight teams inside the top 20 in both categories.

What the Wildcats has done best this season is hit the offensive glass.

Kentucky is No. 2 in the country in offensive rebound rate (38.4%) thanks in large part to Tshiebwe. The Wildcats, though, are No. 6 in SEC-only games in that regard, but No. 1 in defensive rebound rate.

Tshiebwe averages 16.4 points and 15.3 rebounds per game.