Hogs ride momentum into big game

FAYETTEVILLE - As 18th-ranked 22-6, 11-4 in the SEC Arkansas soars winning 12 of its last 13 into today's 1 p.m CBS televised SEC epic vs. sixth-ranked Kentucky at a sold-out Walton Arena, Coach Eric Musselman looks in Tuesday retrospect better for the one his Razorbacks lost most recently.

In the 68-67 Feb. 12 loss at Alabama, Razorbacks scoring leader JD Notae missed an off balance three with four seconds left.

Musselman acknowledged wishing Notae had used extra seconds driving for a better, possibly foul-drawing shot. But he defended, as Razorbacks national champion coach Nolan Richardson before him always espoused, not taking a timeout to set up a called play.

"I think when you get something in that scramble type situation you let them play," Musselman said.

Last Tuesday at Florida with 1:06 left and the Hogs only up, 72-71, Notae took an unorthodox step back abandoning the safer percentage 2-point shot for the 3-point dagger that Florida could not overcome eventually losing, 82-74.

As Richardson always asserted, if it's crunch time and your best has the ball, don't screw it up calling timeout allowing the defense to gather itself and holster your top gun.

HALEY'S COMET SPANS TO KANSAS

Seems last week almost as many stories about Roddie Haley were told in Lawrence, Kan. as told in Fayetteville and Texarkana.

Haley, the Texarkana born/Fayetteville trained first national champion 1985-87 sprinter for the late John McDonnell coaching 42 NCAA champion/84 conference champion Razorbacks Indoor and Outdoor track and Cross Country teams, died last week at 57 after a spate of ill health.

Stanley Redwine, the former Razorbacks All-American/Southwest Conference champion become 1986-1994 UA sprints coach for McDonnell, is into Year 22 head coaching the Kansas Jayhawks.

As a post grad runner, Redwine trained with Haley one year and coached him two years.

"I tell today people who think they are training hard, Roddie Haley stories," Redwine said. "Roddie was a different breed. That dude would run so hard in practice you'd have to think up workouts that would challenge him."

Though Redwine demurs, it arguably can be said that he was McDonnell's first great quartermiler starring from 1980-83.

But there's no argument, Redwine, asserts that 3-time NCAA champion and 500-meters world record holder Haley was the greater, spurring the sprints along with McDonnell's great distance runners and Dick Booth's Mike Conley led jumpers to completing Arkansas' first triple crown of 1984-85 NCAA Cross Country-Indoor-Outdoor track championships.

"I will say Roddie Haley was as fierce a competitor as I have ever known," Redwine said. "People who had to compete against him, they feared Roddie because they knew they couldn't beat him. When you talk tradition, Coach McDonnell instilled it in the distance events, and Coach Booth instilled in the field events. But then when it started instilled in the sprint events that's when the complete teams came along that started dominating the NCAA."