Housing, transportation costs seen as biggest issues at Northwest Arkansas Council meeting

BENTONVILLE -- The Northwest Arkansas Council, a powerful group of regional business and community leaders, spent their winter meeting discussing how local housing costs are rising out of the reach of working-class families, along with transportation costs.

"This is the primary issue, along with transportation and infrastructure, where we can protect our quality of life here," said Todd Simmons, chief executive for Simmons Foods, about giving working families affordable housing alternatives.

The council is a nonprofit group that focuses on regional issues. Friday's meeting at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art started with an acknowledgement of the suffering of the people of Ukraine under the Russian invasion and a summary of expansion plans for Crystal Bridges.

The meeting featured a panel discussion on rising housing costs and a presentation by Tony Aquila, chief executive of Canoo Inc., an electric car manufacturing company moving its headquarters to Bentonville. Aquila talked about how working-class adults depend most on cars to commute to their jobs and how their cars tend to be older vehicles most in need of repairs.

"They drive farther than anyone else," he said.

He said owning an electric car, which has fewer moving parts to wear out, no fluids that need regular changing or refilling and can be modified as a family's needs change can save a working-class family $4,000 a year.

"The engine of an electric car has 70 moving parts. A gas engine has 800," Aquila said.

Housing and transportation issues are not new priorities for the council, which hired Duke McLarty in November as executive director of the council's workforce housing center to specifically address the housing issue. McLarty joined a panel discussion Friday with Simmons, chief executive Monique Pierre of Partners for Better Housing and Tina Castro, Avivar Capital co-founder and managing partner. Partners for Better Housing is a Fayetteville-based nonprofit. Avivar Capital is an investment firm based in North Hollywood, Calif.

Housing construction is booming, but still isn't keeping pace with needs, council President Nelson Peacock told the 160 or more members who arrived in person to Friday's meeting.

McLarty told the group during the panel discussion that he's optimistic the region can tackle a problem that defies solution elsewhere. In all growing regions, he said, workers find housing farther and farther out of employment centers. Then their transportation costs from commuting rise.

"My wife is very good at keeping me humble, and she asked me before I took this job why I thought I could do anything about this when nobody else has," McLarty said. "I told her I looked at the system of walking trails you built here. It tells me this is a region where there's regional cooperation and coordination."

Public, private and community cooperation are all needed to address the housing issue, panelists said.

Aquila said in his remarks after the panel discussion that regional cooperation was a major reason his company is moving its headquarters to Bentonville.

"Every company in this room would do anything for each other," he said.

People need to learn to live closer together, Pierre said and other panelists agreed. That does not mean there needs to be an apartment complex on every corner, they said, but there needs to be a wider selection of housing and finance options. Housing options can range from townhouses to condominiums to single-family homes. Finance options include private funds to bridge the gap between what a working family can afford and what it costs to buy a single-family house.

"A home is where your most authentic self lives," McLarty told the meeting. It is where people can let their guard down and be with their family, he said. A safe and affordable home is a core component of a happy life for most, he said. The potential satisfaction with one's life beyond the local pay scale has become a leading factor in decisions on where to move to and live, he and other panelists said.

Simmons agreed.

"Every one of us in business here has a massive need for talent," he said. "When people go online looking for a place to live, quality of life is what they're looking for."

The issue is even more crucial for small businesses than large ones, he said.

Castro said Apple recently put $2.5 billion in a fund to address housing needs in the San Francisco Bay area to keep employees there and attract new ones.

"Employees have more opportunity than they've ever had before in choosing the community they want to work in," she said.

Aquila told the group the still-reasonable commuting times for workers who live in small communities was a major reason his company chose to come to Bentonville. It was a major draw for citizens of the Cherokee nation in eastern Oklahoma, he said. Small communities are the only places left where the Cherokee language is spoken, he was told by tribal leaders. Without jobs for the people in those smaller communities, he said, the language will die.