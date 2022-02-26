IN THE GARDEN: Plan before you prune — consider appearance and visibility

Q: We have a Bloodgood Japanese maple — in our front yard bed — that we planted about 30 years ago. It has grown to approximately 25 to 30 feet and is badly in need of pruning. [The reader sent photos.] First — is this the proper time of year to prune? Secondly — what percentage of the tree can we take off the height without harming it? We'd like to cut about 50% off. Lastly, should we have a professional tree trimmer do this work or could we novices handle it? We've been avid readers of your most helpful and interesting articles in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for decades. Thank you for your consideration and help.

A: Now is a good time to start shaping the Japanese maple. I would prefer you not remove more than a third, but if you need to cut down more you can. I also think you can do the work yourself. The key is to have expected outcomes planned before you start pruning. You don't want to just cut it all off at the same height, you want a pleasing structure with character after you are finished. Think about the "crape murder" we see all around town — avoid that. One thing to consider is how much visibility you want through the tree. Since it is planted in front of a window, now that it has grown tall, much of the foliage is probably above the window line. If you prune it back by half you will encourage more branching and leaves to fill in lower. This will affect visibility. I try to have a plan before I prune, and I stop after every few cuts to assess it from the street view before removing more. You can always cut off more branches, but you can't glue them back on if you take off too much.





Q: Dear Prunehilda: I need your advice on when, how, whether or not to prune the plum tree and the peach tree pictured [in my photos]. Plum tree bore no fruit last year; peach tree is quite old and hasn't borne any edible fruit for several years but still shades the garden, more or less. Would it fill out if cut back, or should I just leave it alone to wither away?

A: Prunehilda — clever! Fruit trees need to be pruned every year. Poor pruning will lessen production, but it should not prevent production. Poor pruning usually leads to too many fruits, which overload the branches and result in smaller, lesser quality end products. Last year's lack of fruit could be a result of the winter weather, or the absence of a pollinator. Have you ever had fruit before on the plum? Some plum trees are self-fruitful and some need another variety for cross-pollination. If the peach tree is being grown more as a flowering shade tree than a fruit source, and you aren't worried about production, enjoy the blooms and then do some shaping.

■ ■ ■

Q: I planted this red maple sapling three months ago [the reader sent a photo]. This week it was broken by contractors working in my house. Can it survive?

A: I think it will survive, and it is possible your contractors did you a favor. The branching on the sapling was not ideal. Cut the tree back to a single whip. You don't need the lower branch that is twisted and facing the wrong direction, and the top one has a tight V crotch angle, which would be a problem down the road. Make nice clean cuts where the branches were damaged, and then let it grow. When a tree is young is when you want to train it into the form you want.

■ ■ ■

DEAR READERS: I had quite a bit of response to my Feb. 19 hydroponic countertop garden story. Here are a few comments from readers:

◼️ "I have had a six-pod for two years and love it. My experience with lettuce is the Romaine does wonderfully. I grow it winter and summer. I did not buy a single leaf of lettuce this winter, and my husband and I are big salad eaters."

◼️ "I have been using mine to start all my tomato plants." (One reader had good luck producing transplants, but they grew too quickly. So timing will be important.)

◼️ "I too love having fresh herbs ready to use from mine."

◼️ "I wanted to pass on a great hack I've come up with. Rather than buy the overpriced seed pods, use rapid rooter cloning plugs and put your seeds right in them. They fit right in the holes and work great for transplants."

Retired after 38 years with the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, Janet Carson ranks among Arkansas' best known horticulture experts. Her blog is at arkansasonline.com/planitjanet. Write to her at P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203 or email jcarson@arkansasonline.com