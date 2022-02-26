• Sutu Forte was acquitted of trespassing after she sat in an oak tree for eight days in 2019 to halt construction of a concrete trail in Columbia, Mo., saying after her one-day trial: "I am speechless. ... Today is a new day for caring about the environment."

• Tony Macon, a former employee of Scott County, Miss., was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay restitution and fines for embezzling nearly $50,000 by using county Fuelman credit cards to buy gasoline for his own use.

• Nia Bradley of Alabama, a former manager at the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board in the Mobile area, was arrested on theft charges as prosecutors investigate allegations that workers spent as much as $1.5 million of the utility's money on designer goods, trips and other personal items.

• Eric Zahnd, prosecuting attorney in Platte County, Mo., said 11 men were charged with instigating a 5-hour riot at the county jail because they "weren't happy that they couldn't get their e-cigarettes."

• Carlitos Peralta, 33, a Southern California warehouse manager, is being sought by Santa Ana police in the theft of more than $1 million worth of covid-19 tests, with officials saying that nearly 100 shipments were diverted to his home.

• Patricia Derges, a Missouri state representative, who is an assistant physician, got a no-thank-you from the state Republican Party, which declined her filing fee for reelection because she's facing federal fraud charges, accused of filing nearly $900,000 in claims for covid-19 treatments that were not done.

• Donald Joseph Sanders III, 42, the principal of West St. Mary High School near Baldwin, La., was placed on administrative leave with pay after he was arrested on a charge of theft involving between $1,000 and $5,000 from the school.

• Dwight Hutchins, a managing director for the information technology company Accenture, pledged to donate $10 million to support an engineering scholarship at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, where he earned his bachelor's degree before progressing to Northwestern and Harvard.

• Randy Watson, education commissioner of Kansas was suspended for 30 days without pay after a flap over an offensive public comment about American Indians, with the state Board of Education frustrating some Indian leaders by rejecting his resignation in favor of "restorative justice."