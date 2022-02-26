The world in brief: Indonesia’s Sumatra shaken by 6.2 quake





Indonesia's Sumatra shaken by 6.2 quake

PASAMAN, Indonesia -- A strong and shallow earthquake shook Indonesia's Sumatra island on Friday, killing seven people and injuring 85 others, while causing panic on the island and in neighboring Malaysia and Singapore.

The magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck about 41 miles north of Bukittinggi, a hilly town in West Sumatra province, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 7.4 miles below the Earth's surface.

At least four people, including two children, were killed in Pasaman district and three people died in the neighboring district of West Pasaman. At least 410 houses and buildings were damaged, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said.

More than 5,000 people fled their homes to temporary shelters, mostly in devastated areas of Pasaman and West Pasaman districts, agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said in a statement.

Authorities were still investigating the full extent of the damage.

People ran out of their houses looking for safer places when the earthquake struck, said Ahmad Nur, a resident of Talamau village in West Pasaman district. He said he and other survivors set up makeshift tents near the government office and were awaiting relief from the government or volunteers.

Dwikorita Karnawati, head of the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency, said there was no danger of a tsunami but warned of possible aftershocks.

People in neighboring Malaysia and Singapore also felt the tremors.

Canada 1st to OK plant-based covid shot

Canada has become the first country to authorize use of a plant-based covid-19 vaccine.

Canadian regulators said Thursday Medicago's two-dose vaccine can be given to adults ages 18 to 64, but said there's too little data on the shots in people 65 and older.

The decision was based on a study of 24,000 adults that found the vaccine was 71% effective at preventing covid-19 -- although that was before the omicron variant emerged. Side effects were mild, including fever and fatigue.

Medicago uses plants as living factories to grow virus-like particles, which mimic the spike protein that coats the coronavirus. The particles are removed from the plants' leaves and purified. Another ingredient, an immune-boosting chemical called an adjuvant that is made by British partner GlaxoSmithKline, is added to the shots.

While numerous covid-19 vaccines have been rolled out around the world, global health authorities are looking to additional candidates in hopes of increasing the worldwide supply.

Quebec City-based Medicago is developing plant-based vaccines against multiple other diseases, and the covid-19 vaccine may help spur more interest in this new method of medical manufacturing.

Greeks find 6 more bodies on burned ferry

ATHENS, Greece -- Fire Service rescuers in western Greece have discovered six more bodies on a ferry severely damaged by a fire en route to Italy last week, raising the death toll to eight.

Authorities said the bodies were found Thursday and Friday on the Euroferry Olympia during an extensive search of the vessel that is currently anchored off the western port of Astakos. Three more people, all believed to be truck drivers, remain missing.

The Feb. 18 fire broke out after the ferry with 292 people on board sailed out of the northwestern Greek port of Igoumenitsa, headed for Brindisi, Italy. Most were rescued by a nearby Italian customs vessel and a Greek coast guard patrol boat that arrived later.

Two men who had been trapped below deck were rescued by helicopter and a third managed to reach the deck and alert rescuers by himself after being missing for two days.

The cause of the blaze is still being investigated. The vessel's Italian operators said it started in a vehicle hold.

Covid cases jump by 10,010 in Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong on Friday reported another sharp jump in new covid-19 cases to more than 10,000 in the latest 24-hour period as it battles its worst outbreak of the pandemic.

The new daily case count reached 10,010, health officials said, after topping 6,000 last week and 8,000 earlier this week in a spiraling outbreak. The city has been reporting about 50 deaths a day, many among the unvaccinated elderly.

The government has announced plans to test everyone in the semi-autonomous Chinese city of 7.4 million people next month as it tries to adhere to a zero-covid policy modeled on the strict mainland China approach.

Mainland experts and builders are putting up temporary testing facilities and constructing isolation centers to handle the burgeoning caseload. The zero-covid approach requires the isolation of anyone who tests positive, even without symptoms, to prevent spread.

Hong Kong started a vaccine pass system this week, requiring people entering shopping malls, restaurants, gyms and other premises to be vaccinated. The requirement has driven many who weren't vaccinated to get the shot.





People inspect a damaged mosque following an earthquake in Pasaman, West Sumatra, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. The strong and shallow earthquake hit off the coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island on Friday, panicking people in Sumatra island and neighboring Malaysia and Singapore. (AP Photo/Marsulai)



A man inspects damaged buildings following an earthquake in Talamau, West Sumatra, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. The strong and shallow earthquake hit off the coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island on Friday, panicking people in Sumatra island and neighboring Malaysia and Singapore. (AP Photo/Suryo Wibowo)



People wait outside after evacuating a market following an earthquake in Pekanbaru, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. A strong and shallow earthquake hit off the coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island on Friday, panicking people in Sumatra island and neighboring Malaysia and Singapore. (AP Photo/Panji Rahmat)



A man inspects a damaged house following an earthquake in Talamau, West Sumatra, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. The strong and shallow earthquake hit off the coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island on Friday, panicking people in Sumatra island and neighboring Malaysia and Singapore. (AP Photo/Suryo Wibowo)



A woman reacts as she stands at the ruin of her house following an earthquake in West Pasaman district, West Sumatra, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. The strong and shallow earthquake rocked Sumatra on Friday, panicking people on the island and neighboring Malaysia and Singapore. (AP Photo/Rahma Nurjana)



A man walks past a damaged house following an earthquake in Talamau, in West Pasaman district, West Sumatra, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. The strong and shallow earthquake hit off the coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island on Friday, panicking people in Sumatra island and neighboring Malaysia and Singapore. (AP Photo/Suryo Wibowo)







A boy receives a dose of China’s Sinovac covid-19 coronavirus vaccine Friday at a community vaccination center in Hong Kong. (AP/Kin Cheung)





