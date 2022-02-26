Sections
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

Today at 4:16 a.m.
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks after President Joe Biden announced Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Cross Hall of the White House, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Washington. (AP/Carolyn Kaster)

• Serves on U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. (Nominated by President Joe Biden last year; confirmed on a 53-44 Senate vote, drawing three Republican nods.)

• Spent eight years as a federal district judge.

• Has worked for large law firms and as a public defender; would be the first justice since Thurgood Marshall with significant criminal defense work on her resume.

• As a young lawyer, spent a year clerking for the Supreme Court justice she is to replace, Stephen Breyer.

• Graduate of Harvard University and Harvard Law School (with honors).

• Age 51; born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Miami.

• Married to Patrick Jackson, a surgeon; two daughters -- Leila, who is in high school, and Talia, who is in college.

Print Headline: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

