Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

• Serves on U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. (Nominated by President Joe Biden last year; confirmed on a 53-44 Senate vote, drawing three Republican nods.)

• Spent eight years as a federal district judge.

• Has worked for large law firms and as a public defender; would be the first justice since Thurgood Marshall with significant criminal defense work on her resume.

• As a young lawyer, spent a year clerking for the Supreme Court justice she is to replace, Stephen Breyer.

• Graduate of Harvard University and Harvard Law School (with honors).

• Age 51; born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Miami.

• Married to Patrick Jackson, a surgeon; two daughters -- Leila, who is in high school, and Talia, who is in college.