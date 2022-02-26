Thinking straitjacket

Re John Pickett's guest column, he says out loud what many of us have been thinking: The emperor has no clothes. Also, he seems a little tetched in the head. His pattern of lying, name-calling, and bloviating makes clear: Donald Trump's mind is skedaddled and cross-wired.

Something we can do

It seems that the fruit of the knowledge of good and evil is being exploited around Earth enough to make the daily news. The spirit of the fruit can have sinister levels such as shown in the book of Job in the Hebrew-Christian Bible.

Job was a righteous man, loved by God, who had huge flocks, herds, land, riches and a large family. Whatever his motive, Satan approaches God and says that the only reason Job loves God is because of his personal wealth and that he, Satan, can prove that.

God, knowing Job, agrees and gives Satan power over Job, as long as Job's life is spared.

Job loses everything and then is covered by boils from head to toe. He does not blame God, but wishes he would explain things, and wishes for his own death. By chapter 38, God is impatient and speaks to Job through a whirlwind for four of the most exquisite chapters in the Bible: "Where were you when I founded the Earth?" After God reveals how he created much on the Earth, Job responds: "I have heard of thee ... now my eye seeth thee ... Therefore, I abhor myself and repent in dust and ashes."

If Job were faulted, it would be because his God was too small. God returns to Job twice the riches he had before. There is no mention at all of Satan, the effect of whose spirit we'll likely see on the evening news.

It's frustrating that we can't do anything these days, but we can do what may be the most powerful thing of all. We can pray, if no more than "Thy will be done," to the ultimate power of powers.

Overhaul the election

Arguments from both sides have been ably presented in this paper about the Electoral College. There is little to no chance that a constitutional amendment will be proposed and ratified to change it. Keeping it as-is is unacceptable to many voters. But there is a third way.

The most obvious failing of the Electoral College is that it sometimes elects a president who has not won the most popular votes, thus thwarting the will of the people. There is now circulating an interstate compact which corrects this fault, while retaining the Electoral College, state control of elections, and state determination of how presidents are elected. By joining the National Popular Vote compact, a state agrees to cast its electoral votes for the winner of the most nationwide. The compact will take effect when states that have a combined total of 270 electoral votes have signed on to the agreement.

So far 15 states and the District of Columbia have joined the compact. They have a combined total of 195 electoral votes, so when additional states with a total of 75 votes have joined, the compact will go into operation. According to the National Popular Vote website, the Arkansas House of Representatives passed bills to join the compact in 2007 and 2009, but both efforts failed in the Arkansas Senate.

In addition to ensuring that the candidate preferred by the most voters wins, the compact has other advantages. Presidential candidates would be pressured to consider the whole country as they campaigned, not just the handful of swing states. Voter turnout now is substantially better in swing states than solidly Democratic or Republican states; therefore, the compact could improve turnout in states where one or the other candidate had an overwhelming lead. In these deep red or deep blue states, voters would be empowered, knowing that their votes could actually have an effect on the outcome.

It is time to overhaul how we elect our presidents. The Arkansas General Assembly should be encouraged to consider the National Popular Vote interstate compact at its next regular session.

